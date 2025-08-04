10 Old School Girl Scout Cookie Flavors You Don't See Anymore

We've all been there: You're walking out of the grocery store (or the gas station, or the football game, or the park) and you see a group of smiling Girl Scouts waiting to ask you to buy their deliciously familiar cookies. When you approach to grab a box of your favorite variety, you're shocked to see that it's no longer an option. While this can be frustrating, you likely find a new favorite fast, and all is well.

ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers — the two commercial bakeries licensed to produce Girl Scout cookies — keep pretty solid tabs on the demands of consumers, and retire and introduce flavors accordingly. While excellent new flavors pop up pretty much every year, it can be frustrating to find that you can no longer pick up a box of Dulce De Leche cookies (they ran from 2008 to 2009, and again in a smaller size from 2009 to 2014), Savannah Smiles (a long-standing favorite that ran from 2011 to 2019), or the short-lived, uber-rich Double Dutch Chocolate Chocolate Chip (it ran for just one year, from 2004 to 2005). An important note: Girl Scout cookies vary from one region to another, both in name and times available, so it's possible that some of the items listed here may never have been offered nationwide. Let's take a look at some of the most-missed Girl Scout cookies.