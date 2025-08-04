10 Old School Girl Scout Cookie Flavors You Don't See Anymore
We've all been there: You're walking out of the grocery store (or the gas station, or the football game, or the park) and you see a group of smiling Girl Scouts waiting to ask you to buy their deliciously familiar cookies. When you approach to grab a box of your favorite variety, you're shocked to see that it's no longer an option. While this can be frustrating, you likely find a new favorite fast, and all is well.
ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers — the two commercial bakeries licensed to produce Girl Scout cookies — keep pretty solid tabs on the demands of consumers, and retire and introduce flavors accordingly. While excellent new flavors pop up pretty much every year, it can be frustrating to find that you can no longer pick up a box of Dulce De Leche cookies (they ran from 2008 to 2009, and again in a smaller size from 2009 to 2014), Savannah Smiles (a long-standing favorite that ran from 2011 to 2019), or the short-lived, uber-rich Double Dutch Chocolate Chocolate Chip (it ran for just one year, from 2004 to 2005). An important note: Girl Scout cookies vary from one region to another, both in name and times available, so it's possible that some of the items listed here may never have been offered nationwide. Let's take a look at some of the most-missed Girl Scout cookies.
Van'Chos
Similar to an Oreo, Van'Chos were available between 1974 and 1983. Initially called Vanilla and Chocolate Sandwich Cremes, Van'Chos offered both chocolate and vanilla varieties in one box, and both the vanilla and chocolate varieties were stuffed with vanilla cream. Some were imprinted with the iconic Girl Scout eagle emblem.
Chocolate Chunks
This old school chocolate chip cookie recipe was a hit, but it had a short run. Available from 1979 to 1981, Chocolate Chunks could be enjoyed as-is, but the package recommended microwaving them for a few seconds to create gooey softness. A low-calorie, low-fat iteration of the chocolate cookie, Country Hearth Chocolate Chip, came onto the Girl Scout cookie scene from 1988 to 1990. It also included oatmeal and a honey glaze. If you're missing this classic, we've got good news: You can enjoy a slightly different (and gluten-free) variety with the currently available Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies.
Trail Mix cookies
This blend of flavors was certainly unique, and only ran for one year from 1990 to 1991. Trail Mix cookies included apple pieces, almond pieces, sunflower seeds, oatmeal, and chocolate chips. The package recommended that you microwave this unusual blend for a few moments to create a soft-baked texture. While these didn't stick around for long, they were a solid representation of the Girl Scouts' commitment to helping Scouts be active and adventurous.
Golden Nut Clusters
These perfectly chewy, pecan-and-caramel-topped bites of perfection were sadly left firmly in the '90s, running only from 1991 to 1993. Perfect for fall, Golden Nut Clusters also had a tasty maple coating that made them perfect for enjoying alongside a hot mug of tea on a chilly night.
All Abouts
Designed to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Girl Scouts of America organization, All Abouts were embossed with messages on leadership, caring, sharing, values, friendship, and fun (all key tenets of life as a Girl Scout). Flavor-wise, these cookies left a bit to be desired; they were simple shortbreads with a chocolatey bottom. All Abouts were available from 2001 to 2008.
Iced Berry Piñatas
Iced Berry Piñatas existed from 2003 to 2005, and we'd love to see these berry-crumble-esque treats make a comeback. A thin layer of shortbread was topped with a layer of berry jam, which was then topped with cinnamon bits and a generous amount of vanilla icing. These streusel-adjacent cookies were just as good for a snack as they were with an after-dinner cup of coffee, and would be just as delicious fresh out of the air fryer as other filling-heavy Girl Scout cookies.
Double Dutch Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Chocolate lovers should be disappointed that the Double Dutch only made it big in the Girl Scout world for two years, from 2003 to 2005. The Double Dutch cookie offered milk chocolate chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips wrapped up in a dark chocolate cookie, creating a one-two-three chocolate punch.
Dulce De Leche
There's not much that's better than dulce de leche on, well, anything. We're still trying to figure out why this delight that ran from 2008 to 2014 got discontinued. The original version was a full-sized cookie topped with caramel stripes, but it was replaced by a bite-sized version loaded with caramel chips after a year. We're still hoping this cookie sees a reboot.
Savannah Smiles
Created to pay tribute to the birthplace of the Girl Scouts of America organization, Savannah Smiles were available from 2011 to 2019. These bite-sized delights offered a lemon flavor and were coated in a generous helping of powdered sugar, creating a nice sweet-and-sour contrast (which would be delicious with goat cheese — it pairs well with citrus-heavy Girl Scout cookies). Savannah Smiles were produced in a half-circle shape, designed to honor the Brownie Smile song sung by Girl Scouts across the U.S.
Girl Scout S'mores
Graham cracker-flavored cookies, gooey marshmallow, and chocolate filling — what's not to love? These campfire-inspired treats ran from 2016 to 2025, and many are hoping they make a comeback. We think it'd be especially delicious to use these to take the place of graham crackers in pie crust for an extra-sweet treat.