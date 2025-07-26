Mary Todd Lincoln Served This Cake To Abraham Lincoln To Win Him Over During Their Courting

Former President Abraham Lincoln's life is well documented, from his early days as a child to his iconic tall, black hat. Historians even know some of his food habits, including his surprising favorite drink, his elegant last meal, and even his favorite dessert — down to the person who made it for him.

Abraham Lincoln was fond of white almond cake. However, not just any would do. It had to be the white almond cake that his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, made. This cake — which featured plenty of crunch in texture from toasted almonds combined with the creaminess of the boiled frosting — was apparently the same cake she would make during their courtship. It was the perfect culmination of both Mary and Abraham's tastes; it was lavish enough to match her rich upbringing, but simple and not too sweet for Abraham's particular food preferences.

The cake clearly worked out favorably, as Lincoln supposedly declared it to be the best in Kentucky and the pair eventually married. His fondness for his wife's white almond cake continued well into their years in the White House. Since then, it has gone down in history as one of the president's all-time favorite desserts.