Mary Todd Lincoln Served This Cake To Abraham Lincoln To Win Him Over During Their Courting
Former President Abraham Lincoln's life is well documented, from his early days as a child to his iconic tall, black hat. Historians even know some of his food habits, including his surprising favorite drink, his elegant last meal, and even his favorite dessert — down to the person who made it for him.
Abraham Lincoln was fond of white almond cake. However, not just any would do. It had to be the white almond cake that his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, made. This cake — which featured plenty of crunch in texture from toasted almonds combined with the creaminess of the boiled frosting — was apparently the same cake she would make during their courtship. It was the perfect culmination of both Mary and Abraham's tastes; it was lavish enough to match her rich upbringing, but simple and not too sweet for Abraham's particular food preferences.
The cake clearly worked out favorably, as Lincoln supposedly declared it to be the best in Kentucky and the pair eventually married. His fondness for his wife's white almond cake continued well into their years in the White House. Since then, it has gone down in history as one of the president's all-time favorite desserts.
The lowdown on Mary Todd Lincoln's white almond cake
Supposedly, Mary Todd Lincoln's recipe for white almond cake was actually invented by a Monsieur Giron in her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky. When the cake was served during the visit of the Marquis de Lafayette in 1825, the ladies of the Todd family loved it so much that they requested that the recipe be shared with them. It was, and it eventually ended up in Mary Todd Lincoln's hands.
She first shared it with Abraham Lincoln during their courtship, but it was far from the last time. She would go on to serve it at the White House — not just to her husband, but at state dinners as well. Today, the recipe is not only considered a major part of history but is a point of interest for many foodies. The recipe has been printed in several newspapers and cookbooks. Many people have recreated the cake today and state that it's easy to see why Abraham liked it so much.