The Best Way To Keep Cereal Crunchy Defies Conventional Wisdom

If that doesn't convince you to modify your cereal process, there are other points to consider. The milk-first crowd also emphasizes that their method means having better control over the liquid-to-solid ratio. When you go with cereal first, it's harder to tell how much milk you're pouring into the bowl. On the other hand, filling the bowl with milk first allows you to see the volume clearly, so you can more accurately dispense your desired amount of cereal and mix it up from there.

When it comes to whether the type of cereal makes a difference, there is a school of thought that some options will soak up milk more quickly (think smaller, sugary pieces like Fruity Pebbles), which may be preferable if you're going with the milk-first theory. That said, heartier cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats are less likely to get soggy fast, so they may be able to stand up to a bit more stewing in the liquid. If you're someone who loads up cereal to make a more well-rounded breakfast, that could affect the point at which you add milk as well, so it may be a case-by-case conclusion.

Of course, there's always the matter of personal preference — some enjoy a little sogginess, after all. So you can continue to debate whether or not cereal is actually soup, but whether you're opting for the nostalgic stuff or more grown-up, non-sugary breakfast cereal, deciding on your preparation is entirely personal.