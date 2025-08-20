Stop Leaving Small Appliances On The Counter — It's Time To Find A Better Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Irrespective of your kitchen's size, having free counter space is always a good thing. Smaller kitchens can always do with more counter space, while larger kitchens benefit from cleared counters to not look cluttered. There are lots of items to avoid leaving on kitchen counters, and sometimes, it's good to reconsider even ones that you think belong on them, like small kitchen appliances. While large appliances such as fridges and ovens get designated areas in the kitchen, small appliances like toasters, blenders, air fryers, and rice or slow cookers can quickly add up and start eating into valuable counter space. Since you're unlikely to use all of them simultaneously, having all these different appliances on the counter can actually hinder kitchen efficiency. Plus, unless you have about a dozen power outlets on your kitchen wall to keep them all plugged in, you'll find yourself juggling plugs whenever you need a specific appliance.
When storing small appliances, the most important aspects to consider are their size and frequency of use. No one wants to retrieve their coffee maker from a cabinet every morning or lug a heavy blender off a high shelf. Instead, store small appliances as close as possible to the counter you want to use them on, ideally on a shelf that's under the counter or at eye level. There are also lots of other great storage options, with setups like the FixOasis appliance lift for cabinets that allow you to easily store and retrieve an appliance from a shelf without having to lift it.
Which small appliances to keep on the counter, and which ones to store
Having a kitchen counter completely devoid of small appliances might not be possible, especially if your storage space is limited. One option to give small kitchens more storage space is with a microwave cart, which has versatile shelves and can be easily moved around. This allows for quick access to daily-use appliances. The toaster, coffee maker, hot water kettle, and a small blender (if you're a regular smoothie drinker) can all be kept in quick-access places. For a clean counter look, consider finding one with shelves at counter height with built-in power sockets so your appliances are usable without having to move them. However, be careful doing this with appliances that have vents to release heat and ensure there is space around them for sufficient ventilation. If you don't have conveniently located storage space, another way to clear counter space while still having easy access to appliances is to get a sliding appliance tray like the HauSun moving caddy. This allows you to keep appliances against the wall on deep counters and slide them closer whenever required.
The less frequently you use an appliance, the further away it can be kept from your kitchen work surfaces. Therefore, occasional-use ones like bread makers, large blenders, dehydrators, and the like can be stored in various cabinets. Alternatively, you can also install cubbies to increase kitchen storage and use each one to store a particular appliance and all its attachments. Finally, since all your appliances will need to be plugged in, ensure that the counter space closest to power outlets is kept free for placing appliances as and when they're needed.