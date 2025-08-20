Stop Leaving Small Appliances On The Counter — It's Time To Find A Better Storage Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Irrespective of your kitchen's size, having free counter space is always a good thing. Smaller kitchens can always do with more counter space, while larger kitchens benefit from cleared counters to not look cluttered. There are lots of items to avoid leaving on kitchen counters, and sometimes, it's good to reconsider even ones that you think belong on them, like small kitchen appliances. While large appliances such as fridges and ovens get designated areas in the kitchen, small appliances like toasters, blenders, air fryers, and rice or slow cookers can quickly add up and start eating into valuable counter space. Since you're unlikely to use all of them simultaneously, having all these different appliances on the counter can actually hinder kitchen efficiency. Plus, unless you have about a dozen power outlets on your kitchen wall to keep them all plugged in, you'll find yourself juggling plugs whenever you need a specific appliance.

When storing small appliances, the most important aspects to consider are their size and frequency of use. No one wants to retrieve their coffee maker from a cabinet every morning or lug a heavy blender off a high shelf. Instead, store small appliances as close as possible to the counter you want to use them on, ideally on a shelf that's under the counter or at eye level. There are also lots of other great storage options, with setups like the FixOasis appliance lift for cabinets that allow you to easily store and retrieve an appliance from a shelf without having to lift it.