You Could Be Sabotaging Your Crispy French Fries Before You Get Home

If you're ordering French fries through a meal delivery service, you don't have much control over whether they're soggy or crispy when they arrive. However, before you pull away at the drive-thru, do yourself a favor and open up the paper bag. Remove the fries, and pop them into your cup holder, where that steam will have plenty of room to roam.

The only caveats are that you're almost guaranteed to eat them all on the way home, and if you have a long car ride, they might be cold by the time you get to your destination. If either is true for you, just open the paper bag and keep the fries inside the bag. Some steam will escape, but the bag will help keep most of the heat in.

If you're in a bind because you got those fries delivered and they're soggy, you can reheat the fries in your oven for the best results, or in a pan or air fryer for quicker heating. Just avoid microwaving them at all costs.