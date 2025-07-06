The Surprising Breakfast Condiments That Used To Come With McDonald's Egg McMuffin

McDonald's Egg McMuffin was rolled out nationwide in 1975, and to celebrate 50 years of the iconic breakfast menu staple, the fast food chain had a flurry of offers in early 2025. The golden jubilee is also a good time to look at the sandwich's interesting history and how it was initially designed to be a cheaper version of the classic breakfast dish, eggs Benedict. Herb Peterson, a McDonald's franchisee from California, came up with the original Egg McMuffin, though it wasn't called that at the time. The sandwich was meant to be part of McDonald's first foray into a breakfast menu in the United States, and Peterson wanted to create a portable sandwich version of breakfast classics in order to fit the fast food format.

With R&D departments not as common at the time, new item ideas often took quite a colorful route from inception to becoming menu fixtures. The Filet-O-Fish had to win a competition against a no-meat burger to be embraced by the higher-ups at McDonald's, and was still modified before being added to the menu. Early iterations of the Egg McMuffin also happen to be quite interesting, with one particularly wild iteration that came with a choice of honey or jam. This version, an open-faced sandwich layered with egg, Canadian bacon, and a slice of cheese, was served with the sweet breakfast condiments on the side. While it's unclear how long it was available for, it's quite possible that it was served at Peterson's Santa Barbara outlets, which still have plaques proclaiming that they were the restaurants where the Egg McMuffin was first introduced to America.