The Cutwater Canned Cocktail You Might Want To Avoid Ordering

Whether driven by the desire for an alternative to beer, the need for portable drinks during the COVID pandemic, or some combination of many factors, one thing we can say for sure is that canned cocktails have experienced something of a renaissance in recent years. Also known as ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, these convenient beverages require no bartender or mixology knowledge to enjoy — but don't mistake them for spiked seltzers, a similar yet distinct category of drink.

When it comes to canned cocktail brands, one of the most popular by far is Cutwater Spirits. According to parent company AB InBev, as of 2022, Cutwater was the best-selling full-flavored canned cocktail brand in the United States. Consumers have come to rely on Cutwater for canned cocktails that taste just like the ones they know and love, without the mess of making a drink at home or the expense of ordering one at a bar. But Chowhound wondered, can all the brand's canned cocktails live up to their freshly mixed counterparts? To find out which ones are truly worth purchasing, we ranked 11 of Cutwater's most popular canned cocktails on the market.

Happily, our expert mixologist and taste-tester enjoyed many of the brand's offerings. The one we have to veto definitively, however, is the Strawberry White Russian. Honestly, this one sounded like a hard sell from the very start. A milky RTD cocktail is already a questionable choice, and unfortunately, Cutwater's strawberry-tinged twist on this creamy classic was just too sickly sweet for our taste.