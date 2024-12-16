How To Recreate Auntie Anne's Sweet Glaze Dip At Home

Purveyor of some of the best grab-and-go snacks to fuel your mall trip, Auntie Anne's is known for quite a few things. Of course, that would include its freshly baked soft pretzels, mini pretzel dogs, and pepperoni nuggets. But of no less importance is the franchise's array of dipping sauces, from hot salsa cheese to honey mustard. Particularly worth mentioning, though, is its sweet glaze dip, a delicious treat that you can easily make right from the comfort of your own home.

You don't need to run to your nearest mall to get your hands on the sweet stuff anymore. All it takes is three simple ingredients to recreate the sauce, featuring powdered sugar, milk or heavy whipping cream, and, for some extra flavor and aroma, a few drops of vanilla extract. After quickly mixing this trio of components together, you'll find that you have the iconic sweet glaze dip, ready for the dunking.