How To Recreate Auntie Anne's Sweet Glaze Dip At Home
Purveyor of some of the best grab-and-go snacks to fuel your mall trip, Auntie Anne's is known for quite a few things. Of course, that would include its freshly baked soft pretzels, mini pretzel dogs, and pepperoni nuggets. But of no less importance is the franchise's array of dipping sauces, from hot salsa cheese to honey mustard. Particularly worth mentioning, though, is its sweet glaze dip, a delicious treat that you can easily make right from the comfort of your own home.
You don't need to run to your nearest mall to get your hands on the sweet stuff anymore. All it takes is three simple ingredients to recreate the sauce, featuring powdered sugar, milk or heavy whipping cream, and, for some extra flavor and aroma, a few drops of vanilla extract. After quickly mixing this trio of components together, you'll find that you have the iconic sweet glaze dip, ready for the dunking.
Ways to use the popular dip
We wouldn't blame you for wanting to sample a few teaspoons of the addicting glaze all on its own. But once you're through with that, there's a couple of other ways to utilize the dip. Auntie Anne's itself suggests pairing the sauce with its cinnamon sugar nuggets. You could purchase them directly from the establishment or keep it a do-it-yourself project through and through by making the pretzels from scratch. Another option would be to purchase pre-made pretzel bites from a grocery store, dust it with cinnamon and sugar, and dip it straight into the glaze.
It's a pretty versatile sauce, so you can get creative and incorporate it into many other recipes as well. It works similarly to icing, making it a quick and yummy topping to a variety of desserts. For example, try adding a generous drizzle to a homemade blueberry cheesecake pop-tart, or make a custard-filled Boston cream donut extra rich by coating it with the glaze on top. It could even serve as a sweet cover for some fudgy brownie cake pops.