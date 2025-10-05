The Oldest BBQ Restaurant In Texas Has Been Around Since The 1800s

If you know nothing else about the American South, then you'll still probably know just how deeply ingrained barbecue is in the region. In Texas, things are no different, and that has apparently been the case for quite some time now. Not only does Texas currently boast two of the best barbecue cities in the whole country, but it also has a barbecue restaurant that has been around since the 1800s.

Southside Market and Barbecue, which sprouted up in Elgin, Texas, has been serving barbecue since 1886, when its founder William Moon opened his first physical store after a few years of selling his butchered meats. While at the time the smoking and preserving methods were more or less done out of necessity, Southside Market evidently gained a reputation for smoking high-quality meats. Now, it has several locations around the state, so it's still very possible to get your hands on some historic Texas barbecue! As always, head to a barbecue restaurant early to take advantage of all it has to offer.