Costco Discontinued This West Coast Food Court Item, But You Can Still Make It At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Costco food court has many an iconic food offering, from the long-standing $1.50 hot dog combo to those giant pizza slices (or entire pies). However, every so often, the warehouse chain introduces something trendy in its food court. Quite often, these items only spend a few years on the menu before they are taken off. The frozen dessert category is particularly turbulent, having featured various creamy treats such as soft serve, frozen yoghurt, and, at one point (likely driven by the health fad that drove its popularity), the açai bowl.

Made from the açai berry native to the Amazon forest and often marketed as a superfood despite mixed opinions on just how much better it is than other berries, the açai bowl is incredibly popular. It generally contains a pureed version of the berry, along with fresh fruit, nuts, granola, and other add-ins. The Costco version, which was priced at $4.99, was introduced in 2018 in California and a few other West Coast locations, but only lasted two years before being discontinued. Expensive by the food court's standards, the $5 price was pocket-friendly for the açai bowl, which easily costs over $10 at most establishments.

Some consider it to be one of those discontinued Costco food court items that deserve a comeback; others were happy to see it go. Those not impressed by the item draw attention to its artificial flavor and the fact that it contained a whopping 30 grams of sugar, seriously undermining its healthy image. Whether you were a fan or not, assembling a homemade açai bowl (and a much healthier version than the Costco food court offering) is very simple.