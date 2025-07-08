Before Costco's Soft Serve Ice Cream, There Was Another Creamy Treat That Reigned Supreme

The reasons to love Costco are many — of course, there are the super savings on pantry staples, but there's also the even more-fun extras — killer deals on gas, a smorgasbord of free samples, and of course, the beloved food court staples worth lining up for. One of Costco's best loved treats, right up there with Costco's wildly popular pizzas and truly iconic hot dogs, is the ice cream — everyone's favorite little sweet treat after trekking up and down the double-wide aisles.

While something frozen and sweet has always been on the Costco menu, the exact options of ice cream and ice cream adjacent treats have changed many times over the years. Currently, full fat ice cream is the option d'jour, but only a handful of years ago it was frozen yogurt, instead. Offered in vanilla, chocolate, or swirl for as little as $1.39 for a healthy serving size, the creamy nonfat treat would have been available nationwide at food courts.

File this under trivia facts only true Costco food court fans would know, but the chain first pulled the chocolate frozen yogurt flavor in 2018 — leaving the vanilla and swirl options. Then, mid-COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Costco axed frozen yogurt altogether to make room for the new full fat ice cream. The switcheroo to a more indulgent treat was largely, but not entirely, well received by fans — some who love the creamier, richer option, with others lament the loss of a lower calorie, low fat option.