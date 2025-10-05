The Onions That Are The Absolute Best For Grilling

Many folks underestimate just how good grilled onions are as a side dish, and underestimate even more how complex making them can be. As with any dish, it all starts with picking the best produce for the job, but the staggering number of varieties available can be a bit overwhelming. There are just so many types of onions out there that it's genuinely tough to know which ones are best for grilling — unless, of course, you get some advice from an expert.

According to cookbook author and chef Jenn de la Vega, you'll want to go with Georgia's official state vegetable if you're serious about grilling onions. "I like extra-sweet large Vidalia onions on account of their caramelization," she wrote in an exclusive Q&A with Chowhound. Vidalias are known to be an especially sweet variety of onion, so much so that other types just don't cut it as substitutes.

"White and yellow onions are sharper in flavor and benefit from quicker or raw applications. Red onions are in the middle in terms of sweetness and sharpness," de la Vega explained. You may have more luck with other sweet varieties of onion you may have stocked up on, but if you can get your hands on some Vidalias, they're definitely worth popping onto the grill.