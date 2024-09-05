The Best Way To Fire Up Onions On The Grill
Onions are used in a wide range of cuisines worldwide. Whether you saute, fry, roast, or caramelize them, these mighty alliums have a way of elevating dishes with their sweet, savory, and aromatic flavors. One of our favorite ways of cooking onions is to grill them; it results in beautifully charred and soft-centered aromatics that make for a rich and flavorful side dish. But though the process of firing them on a grill may seem straightforward, there are a few tips and tricks you need to keep in your back pocket to ensure success.
Begin by selecting the right type of onions. Most grilling pros recommend sweet onions because, as their name suggests, they has a natural sweetness that is enhanced during grilling. The sugar content also encourages caramelization, which will give your onions even more delicious and smoky flavors. That said, any bulb variety can be used for grilling, including white, red, and yellow onions and shallots. Just go for medium or large-sized ones, as they are much easier to handle.
Once you peel and cut the onions into even slices, oil each piece on both sides with a high smoke point vegetable oil, like olive or avocado oil. This will enhance the browning while also keeping the onions soft. Seasoning is the next key step. You can sprinkle the basic salt and pepper, or add a unique flavor by drizzling vinegar on top. Further seasoning can be done after you finish grilling; try sprinkling the onions with chopped herbs or dolloping on some barbecue sauce.
How to keep onions intact as you grill
A common challenge you're likely to encounter while grilling onions is the layers coming apart and potentially falling through the grates. It's super annoying. Luckily, there's a solution: skewering. First, soak the wooden skewers in water to prevent them from catching fire on the grill. One at a time, pierce the side of the onion slices and push the skewer through the layers until it comes out on the other end. Now you can move, turn, and flip your onions without fear of them falling apart.
Another solution is to put the onions in a grill basket before you place them on top of the grates. Thanks to the basket's tightly-woven meshwork, the small onion pieces won't fall through onto the grill, even if they come undone. You can also create a DIY solution using tin foil. Lay the foil on top of the grates and poke a few small holes in it to allow the heat to come through. Then, place your onion slices on top of the foil and grill away.
If you're looking for a solution that doesn't require any additional items, then the secret is in how you cut the allium. Leave the root end of the onion intact, then cut the bulb into wedges longitudinally with each wedge ending at the root end. It will hold all the onion layers together and can be sliced off before serving.
Dishes to elevate with grilled onions
Once the grilled onions ready, it's time to incorporate them into your meal. The most common way to use the charred alliums is as a topping for burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. The smoky and savory flavor of the onions marries so well with the meats, cheese, and vegetables between the bun or slices of bread. For a more unexpected use, try adding grilled onions to pizza. It's kinda similar to using caramelized onions, but the grilled variety have a more distinct, smoky flavor. The grilled onions blend with various other pizza toppings, like feta cheese, fresh herbs, and pizza sauce, to create a familiar yet intriguing pie.
Grilled onions are also great paired with grilled meats like beef steak and pork chops. They are also perfect for adding more flavor to grilled chicken and fish. Thanks to the matching smoky tastes, your meat dish will become richer and every bite will be more enjoyable than the last.
Another great way to use grilled onions is in salads. Add them to a bowl of your favorite greens with a delicate vinaigrette and some crumbled cheese, then mix them together until they're well combined. You'll be pleased by the contrasting texture and taste of the warm grilled onions and cool, crisp vegetables.