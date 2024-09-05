The Best Way To Fire Up Onions On The Grill

Onions are used in a wide range of cuisines worldwide. Whether you saute, fry, roast, or caramelize them, these mighty alliums have a way of elevating dishes with their sweet, savory, and aromatic flavors. One of our favorite ways of cooking onions is to grill them; it results in beautifully charred and soft-centered aromatics that make for a rich and flavorful side dish. But though the process of firing them on a grill may seem straightforward, there are a few tips and tricks you need to keep in your back pocket to ensure success.

Begin by selecting the right type of onions. Most grilling pros recommend sweet onions because, as their name suggests, they has a natural sweetness that is enhanced during grilling. The sugar content also encourages caramelization, which will give your onions even more delicious and smoky flavors. That said, any bulb variety can be used for grilling, including white, red, and yellow onions and shallots. Just go for medium or large-sized ones, as they are much easier to handle.

Once you peel and cut the onions into even slices, oil each piece on both sides with a high smoke point vegetable oil, like olive or avocado oil. This will enhance the browning while also keeping the onions soft. Seasoning is the next key step. You can sprinkle the basic salt and pepper, or add a unique flavor by drizzling vinegar on top. Further seasoning can be done after you finish grilling; try sprinkling the onions with chopped herbs or dolloping on some barbecue sauce.

