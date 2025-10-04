The Regional Texas Taco Style That's Resourceful And Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tacos are practically a food group in and of themselves. Universally appealing and almost always delicious no matter what style you're eating, they prove that all you need is a tortilla and fillings to create culinary magic. Due in part to their versatility, tacos are also a dish that inspire countless regional variations, both within their native country of Mexico and in other areas with Mexican influence. From grilled Tijuana-style tacos to Texan breakfast versions, you could travel entire continents and still have more styles to try. One of chef Hank Shaw's favorite unique regional tacos originated in El Paso, Texas.

Shaw, author of "Borderlands," a cookbook centered on cuisine from the Mexico-U.S. border, spoke exclusively with Chowhound and told us that a colitas de pavo taco is a must-try for anyone visiting the city. The name means "turkey tails" in Spanish, and this under-appreciated protein is exactly what the dish is made from. "It's braised turkey tails that are deboned, then crisped on the plancha," Shaw said. "It's ⅓ fat, ⅓ meat, ⅓ crispy skin." Most of us outside of the region only think of turkey as a Thanksgiving centerpiece or a sandwich cold cut, and disregard their tales entirely. But, once seasoned, grilled or fried, and cradled in a tortilla with restaurant-worthy salsa, this lesser-used cut of meat shines. Shaw describes the experience of eating the dish as "heaven, from something most people throw away."