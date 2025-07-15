What Are Tijuana-Style Tacos?

From Oaxaca's multitude of mole varieties to Yucatan's achiote-spiked cochinita pibil, Mexican cuisine offers a wide breadth of regional offerings. And it comes as no surprise that such geographical diversity of dishes also extends to tacos. Head to Tijuana, and you'll find delicious grilled tacos.

The Northern Mexican city is known for tacos made with beef cooked over charcoal, topped with only a handful of simple garnishes. The smoke-infused preparation method defines the dish; chunks of marinated carne asada — optimally skirt steak or flank steak — sear just above lumps of mesquite wood. This fuel source translates a distinct style of smokiness, known for its mix of sugary and earthy flavors. And since the wood ignites swiftly, an accelerated rate of Maillard reactions and caramelization occurs, hence coloring the meat with the eye-catching exterior char.

To emphasize such a bold flavor palate, the tacos are typically served simply in a fresh corn tortilla, alongside cilantro, onions, and a spoonful of guacamole. Salsas add brightness, acidity, and spice — think a classic pico de gallo. Both in Tijuana and California, expect to buy this delicious street food from taco trucks and stands. Classically served on a simple plate over a piece of parchment paper, they're a mouth-watering food designed for rapid enjoyment.