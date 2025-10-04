Peanut Butter Pumpkin Beer Floats Might Be Your New Seasonal Go-To Drink

In a world saturated with store-bought pumpkin spice products, it's always refreshing to find an unexpected twist on the flavor. While the idea of combining pumpkin with peanut butter isn't necessarily new, YouTuber Vlad SlickBartender's "PBPA" (peanut butter pumpkin ale) seems to be a singular take on the combo. Vlad combines Dogfish Head pumpkin ale, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, and pumpkin gelato in a cold glass to create a sweet, spiced, and thoroughly delicious-looking float.

Now, the basic recipe is pretty straightforward, but of course, there are plenty of ways to make it your own. If you want a brown ale with real pumpkin, brown sugar, and spices, try sipping on one of these 13 pumpkin beers this fall. For the gelato, it may be easier to find pumpkin pie ice cream than gelato at your local supermarket. While gelato tends to be more flavorful than ice cream, swapping one for the other is acceptable for this drink. Talenti has made a pumpkin pie gelato in the past, although currently it looks like its main offering is a layered variation with crunchy mix-ins — not ideal for a smooth sipping experience. As of 2025, Trader Joe's has a pumpkin ice cream that is thick and smooth, similar to gelato.