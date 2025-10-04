Peanut Butter Pumpkin Beer Floats Might Be Your New Seasonal Go-To Drink
In a world saturated with store-bought pumpkin spice products, it's always refreshing to find an unexpected twist on the flavor. While the idea of combining pumpkin with peanut butter isn't necessarily new, YouTuber Vlad SlickBartender's "PBPA" (peanut butter pumpkin ale) seems to be a singular take on the combo. Vlad combines Dogfish Head pumpkin ale, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, and pumpkin gelato in a cold glass to create a sweet, spiced, and thoroughly delicious-looking float.
Now, the basic recipe is pretty straightforward, but of course, there are plenty of ways to make it your own. If you want a brown ale with real pumpkin, brown sugar, and spices, try sipping on one of these 13 pumpkin beers this fall. For the gelato, it may be easier to find pumpkin pie ice cream than gelato at your local supermarket. While gelato tends to be more flavorful than ice cream, swapping one for the other is acceptable for this drink. Talenti has made a pumpkin pie gelato in the past, although currently it looks like its main offering is a layered variation with crunchy mix-ins — not ideal for a smooth sipping experience. As of 2025, Trader Joe's has a pumpkin ice cream that is thick and smooth, similar to gelato.
Add a personal touch to peanut butter and pumpkin cocktails
While a boozy peanut butter pumpkin float may be a unique concoction, there are plenty of other ways to combine peanut butter and pumpkin in a cocktail. One that sounds particularly intriguing is a peanut butter pumpkin white Russian, combining vodka, peanut butter cream liqueur, and pumpkin spice creamer. Other variations mix in brighter flavors such as pineapple, orange, and coconut, along with rum.
Once you've purchased a bottle of peanut butter whiskey, you're certainly not limited to using it in pumpkin cocktails. It brings a delicious and unexpected flavor to apple cider-based cocktails, and you can bring back the nostalgia of back-to-school season with a PB&J cocktail by using raspberry liqueur.
If you're avoiding alcohol but want to try the peanut butter and pumpkin combo, consider making a protein-packed peanut butter and pumpkin milkshake or smoothie. Alternatively, go ahead and tip some peanut butter-flavored syrup into a homemade pumpkin spice latte recipe. If you get your hands on some nearly non-alcoholic pumpkin ale and peanut butter syrup, you could create something very similar to the original "PBPA." Athletic Brewing Co.'s Dark and Gourdy, Go Brewing's F**** Pum'kin, and Big Drop Brewing Co.'s Firesider Pumpkin Spiced have little to no alcohol, but keep in mind that many of these drinks are only available on a seasonal basis.