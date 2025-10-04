Bobby Flay's Trick To Elevate Classic Pumpkin Pie Is All In The Whipped Topping

Bobby Flay practically made his name by doubling down on a combination of creative and supremely tasty food that can stand up to the scrutiny of being judged head-to-head with other dishes on TV shows like "Iron Chef" and "Throwdown!" And his pumpkin pie is no exception thanks to one creamy addition: an extra special homemade whipped cream.

On top of the tender and buttery graham cracker crust and luscious pie filling chock-full of warming spices is vanilla-scented whipped cream infused with butterscotch-y maple syrup goodness and a hit of bourbon for depth and kick that really takes it home. The bonus is that making his signature topping is as simple as beating heavy cream. Simply add the contents of half a vanilla bean and a couple of tablespoons of maple syrup and bourbon to taste and keep whipping until the consistency looks pie-worthy.

Flay's decadent baked pumpkin pie calls for canned pumpkin, though you could also opt for an easy-to-make no-bake pumpkin pie to get over the finish line faster with his whipped topping power move. That could prove a lot easier than avoiding common pumpkin pie mistakes and means you don't have to wait for the pie to cool before adding the whipped topping and digging into this flavorful fall dessert.