Bobby Flay's Trick To Elevate Classic Pumpkin Pie Is All In The Whipped Topping
Ah, the first signs of autumn. The weather takes on a crispness that has you reaching for a jacket and ads for pumpkin spice products ranging from lattes to breakfast cereals to beer begin to overwhelm your daily existence. And that craving for autumnal flavors can creep right up on you, leaving you lingering in the grocery store and wondering what you can cook with the grocery store's copious pumpkin varieties.
Of course, the most iconic pumpkin treat is the one that started it all: pumpkin pie. Rather than settling for a basic version with a spritz of flat and flavorless ready-made topping, Bobby Flay has a secret dessert weapon that's ready to take your pumpkin pie from boring to "Throwdown!" worthy. It all comes down to a whipped cream that turns things up in the taste department with the addition of vanilla, maple syrup, and bourbon, a huge leap forward in flavor from a lackluster dollop.
How to make Flay's creamy, flavor-packed pumpkin pie topping
Bobby Flay practically made his name by doubling down on a combination of creative and supremely tasty food that can stand up to the scrutiny of being judged head-to-head with other dishes on TV shows like "Iron Chef" and "Throwdown!" And his pumpkin pie is no exception thanks to one creamy addition: an extra special homemade whipped cream.
On top of the tender and buttery graham cracker crust and luscious pie filling chock-full of warming spices is vanilla-scented whipped cream infused with butterscotch-y maple syrup goodness and a hit of bourbon for depth and kick that really takes it home. The bonus is that making his signature topping is as simple as beating heavy cream. Simply add the contents of half a vanilla bean and a couple of tablespoons of maple syrup and bourbon to taste and keep whipping until the consistency looks pie-worthy.
Flay's decadent baked pumpkin pie calls for canned pumpkin, though you could also opt for an easy-to-make no-bake pumpkin pie to get over the finish line faster with his whipped topping power move. That could prove a lot easier than avoiding common pumpkin pie mistakes and means you don't have to wait for the pie to cool before adding the whipped topping and digging into this flavorful fall dessert.