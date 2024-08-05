There's A Right Way To Add Ice To A Negroni

The Negroni only has three ingredients — gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari — so perhaps you think you've mastered this Italian cocktail garnished with an orange peel. But there's always room for improvement. Besides needing a bold gin choice for the perfect Negroni, you're also going to need a very specific kind of ice. You may think all ice is created equal, but when it comes to stopping dilution, generally speaking, a larger ice cube should melt slower because it has less surface area in contact with the drink.

Advertisement

The Negroni is meant to be sipped slowly so you want an ice cube that's not going to over dilute your cocktail as you're enjoying your drink. The last sip of your Negroni shouldn't taste like it was run under the faucet. So an extra large ice cube is what you're going to want here. Better yet, go for a large ice sphere, which, because of its shape, has the least amount of surface area, and thus melts the slowest.