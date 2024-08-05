There's A Right Way To Add Ice To A Negroni
The Negroni only has three ingredients — gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari — so perhaps you think you've mastered this Italian cocktail garnished with an orange peel. But there's always room for improvement. Besides needing a bold gin choice for the perfect Negroni, you're also going to need a very specific kind of ice. You may think all ice is created equal, but when it comes to stopping dilution, generally speaking, a larger ice cube should melt slower because it has less surface area in contact with the drink.
The Negroni is meant to be sipped slowly so you want an ice cube that's not going to over dilute your cocktail as you're enjoying your drink. The last sip of your Negroni shouldn't taste like it was run under the faucet. So an extra large ice cube is what you're going to want here. Better yet, go for a large ice sphere, which, because of its shape, has the least amount of surface area, and thus melts the slowest.
Not all ice is created equal
Just like knowing whether to stir or shake your cocktail — in the case of the Negroni, it's stirring — you also have to deliberate on the kind of ice to use. Moscow mules, mint juleps, and many tiki cocktails are best served with crushed ice because of its quick cooling power and faster dilution rate. For other cocktails, like the Tom Collins, regular cubed ice is standard. But for booze-heavy sippers like the Negroni, an Old Fashioned, or a Boulevardier, go big or go home.
Actually, since we're talking about home. Besides keeping your at-home Negroni at the perfect dilution, an extra large cube or large ice sphere will also give your cocktail a touch of class, since it'll look like the fancy versions from high-end bars. You can buy the molds for large cubes and spheres online pretty easily. Though, in a pinch, you could use three to four regular-sized ice cubes. Although, if you're spending the time, money, and energy to make the perfect Negroni, it's worth investing in ice molds. You shouldn't let something as simple — yet as vital — as the kind of ice you're using ruin your drink.