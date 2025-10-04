Jamie Oliver's Simple Weekday Meal For Using Up Canned Goods

Canned food is an often-overlooked problem when it comes to organizing your kitchen. Canned meats last pretty long if they're kept unopened, but that extreme shelf life is also what causes us to forget about them until we realize they've gone bad. While the cans are just sitting there, they're eating up tons of pantry storage space because of their suboptimal shape. Stacking them on top of each other to save room, however, might damage your canned food. Because of all this, it's usually a good idea to use up a few cans every now and then.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has a particularly tasty way of doing just that. He shared how to make Tin Raid Fishcakes on his YouTube channel, and the recipe clears your pantry of at least three cans. Each one is a must-have canned good to keep at home, so odds are you have them sitting around at home. Oliver mixes together one large can each of tuna, potatoes, and corn, then adds a raw egg, a slice of bread, mustard, and cheese to bind everything together. He tosses in some lemon zest and black pepper for seasoning, mashes it all up, then portions the mixture into eight equal patties. Each patty is then fried with a little bit of olive oil and served with homemade coleslaw.