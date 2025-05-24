How Long Do Canned Meats Really Last?

It's generally understood that fresh meat doesn't keep for long (unless you store it in the freezer, of course), but what about canned meat? After all, the point of canning is to preserve food for much longer, but at the same time, you don't want to play guessing games about food safety, especially considering that canned goods can carry bacteria that cause botulism.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has an app called FoodKeeper that provides some useful answers. Under the most general "canned meat" category, FoodKeeper suggests that you should eat it within five years after purchase, assuming that you're storing it appropriately. That means in a dark, cool, place. The same applies for canned chicken. Some types of meat have shorter shelf lives. For canned ham (which includes Spam in its 15 wild and wondrous varieties), it's six to nine months after purchase. FoodKeeper doesn't address canned seafood explicitly, but the USDA suggests that it's the same 5-year period as other meat. (Some might debate whether seafood counts as meat, but that's a whole other story.)

Once you've opened the can, that meat won't keep. Most meat products (chicken and seafood included) will last just 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. Opened, refrigerated canned ham will last somewhat longer — 5 to 14 days.