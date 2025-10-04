How To Make Yogurt Taste Like Dubai's Viral Chocolate Candy Bar

The popularity of Dubai chocolate is hard to miss. From Crumbl's Dubai chocolate brownie to Lindt's Dubai style chocolate bar, this candy has truly taken the world by storm. The candy was first introduced to customers in 2022 by Fix Dessert Chocolatiers, a company that is located in Dubai. Made from a milk chocolate shell, the chocolate bar is filled with three simple ingredients: pistachio cream, tahini, and kataifi, a shredded type of phyllo that gives this dessert its signature crunch. And while there are plenty of different iterations of this sweet that you can find in stores, and even more recipes for making a few bars of your own at home, this symphony of flavors and textures can extend far beyond the chocolate bar format.

There are many unexpected foods getting the Dubai chocolate treatment, and one particularly apt medium for it is yogurt. With a few simple tricks, you can turn yogurt into a Dubai chocolate experience. This yogurt hack has some traction on TikTok, where users are showing off their own unique recipes. To make your own, simply add a small amount of cocoa powder (depending on your taste and the amount of yogurt used) to pre-sweetened yogurt. In a separate bowl, mix pistachio cream, a dash of tahini, and kataifi. Layer this mixture on top of your chocolate yogurt. Then, melt chocolate in a bowl and pour it on top of your yogurt before placing it in the fridge until the chocolate has re-solidified. Et voila! You have a perfect, creamy, crunchy bowl of dessert that you can enjoy at any time of day!