How To Turn The Southern Classic Watergate Salad Into A Cake
The 1970s had some wild culinary creations, many of which came courtesy of large food manufacturers who had spent the last few decades mass-producing rations for war troops. Companies like Kraft and Jell-O even published recipe books that included their products as ingredients, giving us dishes like Carnival Cream, a frozen ketchup-flavored dessert topped with maraschino cherries. However, some recipes, like the Watergate salad (which has nothing to do with the scandal), aged more gracefully and are still a nostalgic dish in many households. While the salad is better known, this recipe actually began as a cake — and with just a few easy ingredients, the original Watergate cake can be made at home in no time.
The salad, which features crushed, canned pineapple, whipped topping, marshmallows, pistachio pudding mix, toasted pecans, and sometimes coconut flakes was inspired by the Watergate cake recipe — which is made with boxed cake mix, pistachio pudding mix, a lemon-lime soda like 7-Up, and walnuts. The simple cake can also be upgraded by taking inspiration from the more ingredient-heavy salad, elevating it with contrasting textures and flavors courtesy of crushed pineapple, marshmallows, and coconut flakes if you desire. The integral nutty topping can be either pistachio or pecans — or both — and the cake is finished with the signature green frosting that resembles the salad of the same name.
Boxed white cake mix gets a few substitutions for Watergate cake
The typical base is a boxed white cake mix, with a few simple substitutions. Water is replaced with lemon-lime soda, and a packet of Jell-O Pistachio Pudding Mix goes into the batter. Coconut flakes, roasted pecans, pistachios, and crushed pineapple can be folded in once the batter is mixed. Toasting or caramelizing the nuts can add more flavor and a heartier crunch. Be sure to drain the excess liquid out of the pineapple so it doesn't hinder the cake's rise. You can use the batter in cake tins of any shape — like a Watergate bundt cake or cupcakes.
Because the soda, pudding, and pineapple add extra sugar to an already sweet boxed cake mix, there are a few things you can do to lower the sugar to avoid a cloying cake (but if you love sweet, no adjustments are needed). Instead of soda, try flavored sparkling water that doesn't contain sugar. You can also use more citrus to balance out the sweetness, so consider adding some fresh lemon zest to the mix. When using canned pineapple, choose the one that comes packed in juice, as opposed to the kind packaged in sugar syrup.
Watergate cake frosting is similar to the salad
The frosting is where the Watergate cake kicks things up a notch, bringing together the green fluffy goodness to top the cake. The frosting is quite similar to how a Watergate salad is made and uses much of the same ingredients — whipping cream, sugar, and pistachio pudding mix are all you need. It's important to beat the cream with sugar and the pudding mix to help stabilize it so the frosting holds its shape.
Another expert tip for upgrading frosting is to elevate sweet flavors by adding complexity, so consider adding a touch of lemon zest or some high-quality vanilla. Crushed pistachios, pecans, coconut shavings, and mini marshmallows can be used as toppings, and maraschino cherries can be added for a pop of contrasting color.
