How To Turn The Southern Classic Watergate Salad Into A Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s had some wild culinary creations, many of which came courtesy of large food manufacturers who had spent the last few decades mass-producing rations for war troops. Companies like Kraft and Jell-O even published recipe books that included their products as ingredients, giving us dishes like Carnival Cream, a frozen ketchup-flavored dessert topped with maraschino cherries. However, some recipes, like the Watergate salad (which has nothing to do with the scandal), aged more gracefully and are still a nostalgic dish in many households. While the salad is better known, this recipe actually began as a cake — and with just a few easy ingredients, the original Watergate cake can be made at home in no time.

The salad, which features crushed, canned pineapple, whipped topping, marshmallows, pistachio pudding mix, toasted pecans, and sometimes coconut flakes was inspired by the Watergate cake recipe — which is made with boxed cake mix, pistachio pudding mix, a lemon-lime soda like 7-Up, and walnuts. The simple cake can also be upgraded by taking inspiration from the more ingredient-heavy salad, elevating it with contrasting textures and flavors courtesy of crushed pineapple, marshmallows, and coconut flakes if you desire. The integral nutty topping can be either pistachio or pecans — or both — and the cake is finished with the signature green frosting that resembles the salad of the same name.