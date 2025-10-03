How Much Your Vintage Happy Meal Beanie Baby From McDonald's Might Be Worth Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While not every Mickey D's toy rollout was a success (maybe you remember the Happy Meal wristband recall that McDonald's wishes it could forget), there are several nostalgic 1990s Happy Meal toys that hold space in our heart. But perhaps none are more iconic than the Ty Teenie Beanies sold in Happy Meals from 1997 to 2000. If you've held onto a few of these millennial favorites, you might be disappointed to know that they don't fetch thousands of dollars like some of the original Beanie Babies. However, you might be able to snag up to $100 for a large lot of the plushies in their original packaging. In other words, one Teenie Beanie by itself is worth, at most, about $1.

In case you weren't around during the craze, Teenie Beanies are miniature versions of the popular Beanie Babies stuffed animals that everyone was collecting in the late '90s. McDonald's iconic collab with Beanie Babies proved to be a smart decision. Customers — sometimes adults even more than kids — were so eager to collect them that many locations were selling out of the toys, resulting in patrons driving several hours to other locations just to get their hands on one. In 1997, CNN reported on a story of frenzied customers tackling a Teenie Beanie delivery person at one restaurant, proving that the hype was real. Unfortunately for collectors, the massive quantity of Teenie Beanies given away during this time means that they aren't very rare and don't hold much value today.