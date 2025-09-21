The Happy Meal Toy Recall That McDonald's Wishes It Could Forget

McDonald's Happy Meals seem to have a place in many people's childhoods. The kid-friendly combo meals are always complete with a toy, and some of these McDonald's toys have become valuable collectibles over the years. Children can often expect to find cute characters in their Happy Meal boxes, but there's one not-so-happy toy that was at the center of a controversy McDonald's likely wants to forget.

The Step-It activity wristbands were featured in Happy Meals in 2016, but they were later recalled due to a risk of burns or skin irritation from wearing them. In fact, it's considered one of the worst mistakes in McDonald's history. Obviously, the company isn't proud of this moment, and all recall information seems to have been scrubbed from the McDonald's website. According to CNN, there were more than 70 complaints made about the product, with at least seven incidents resulting in blisters from the burns. Ultimately, more than 30 million total fitness trackers were recalled between the United States and Canada, thanks in part to a post about the fitness trackers' danger going viral on Facebook.