This Is The Best Way To Reheat Frozen Pizza

One of the greatest culinary feats of our time is not a dish dreamed up by Michelin-starred chefs or a new flavor discovered by food scientists — it's a pizza reheated properly after being refrigerated. Fresh out of the oven, pizza is a sight to behold, a perfect architecture of crusty, risen edges and endlessly melty cheese. A day later is a different story, and returning it to the perfect meal it once was seems nearly impossible. It's why many of us eat our slices cold, not willing to risk the disappointment of a soggy crust or overcooked cheese.

Pizza makers know that a good pizza oven can manage the task of reheating a pizza to perfection — the only problem is that most home cooks don't have a powerful, 800-degree oven at their disposal. While there are a few ways to replicate a pizza oven at home, nothing really beats the air fryer. The miniature convection ovens don't get nearly as hot as a pizza oven would, but they circulate hot air in a way that quickly crisps food like pizza crust back to its original state. This works well for slices of previously cooked, now-frozen pizza, which have the added challenge of being solidified from the cold. Reheating these slices quickly is possible, but requires just one extra step to achieve perfectly melty cheese.