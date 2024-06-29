A Spoonful Of Water Is Your Secret Weapon For Reheating Pizza

You've embraced the classic self-care tradition of ordering a large, everything pizza from your favorite local joint as a way to unwind after a stressful week. Despite your best efforts, you still end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. You don't want to let them go to waste, but getting that perfect crust and close-to-fresh bite again can prove incredibly challenging: The crust is too soggy, the cheese gets too crispy, and the toppings just aren't ideal even after some time in the oven. But with a little kitchen know-how, you can reheat your pizza with the help of water for the closest-to-fresh bite possible.

Advertisement

The best two methods for reheating your pizza with water's help involve the oven and the stovetop. Using the microwave, although seemingly the obvious go-to option, will only result in a soggy crust and way-too-hot toppings that are likely to remove the first layer of skin from the roof of your mouth. If you added water when using the microwave, you'd simply be introducing more moisture, and the result would be a scalding hot, limp, and weighed-down slice. Here's how to enjoy the best leftover pizza with the help of water, plus your oven or stove.