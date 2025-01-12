Can You Make Pizza In An Air Fryer?

When you're craving homemade pizza, you most likely head straight for the oven. Sure, you can preheat it to its hottest temperature, let it take too long to get there, then mosey on with your pizza making. But what if you don't want to warm up the whole house or wait so long to be able to cook your dish? Surprisingly, it's pretty easy to cook that pizza in the air fryer, which takes much less preheat time and won't leave the whole kitchen feeling way too warm.

The biggest key to making air fryer pizza is understanding your pizza dough's thickness. If you're going for thick-crust, you'll have to cook the pizza in a pan — otherwise, it could sink through the holes in the basket while it heats. But thin crust pizza can do well with just a sheet of parchment paper between it and the fryer basket. And when it comes to toppings, don't add them too early, or they'll burn while the pizza cooks.