Can You Freeze Takeout Pizza For Later?
There's nothing quite like a hot slice of pizza fresh out of the box, and it can be tough to recreate that just-baked taste after your leftovers have spent a day or two in the fridge. Good news: Freezing your pizza can help preserve that fresh taste, allowing you to recreate the just-out-of-the-oven goodness quickly without tossing dough on your own or placing an order with your favorite pizza shop. Takeout pizza can stay tasty in the freezer for up to around two months (after that it's still safe to eat, but not as flavorful). You'll want to take a few steps before you pop your leftover pizza in the fridge to make sure it freezes and reheats well.
First, you'll want to make sure the pizza you're about to freeze has reached room temperature. Placing still-melty-cheese slices in the freezer can be a food safety hazard, as it'll take longer to freeze (and could increase the temperature of your freezer, leaving other items vulnerable to bacterial growth). Once your pizza is cool, wrap each slice in plastic wrap (double up on plastic wrap if you plan on keeping your slices frozen for more than a week or so). Wrap it up one more time in aluminum foil, then pop your slices into a large freezer bag.
How to reheat frozen pizza to restore it to its original glory
Ready to bring your frozen slices back to the crunchy, crispy, gooey state that they were in when you first took them out of the box? You've got quite a few options, but they all have one surprising thing in common: A bit of water is key to even heating.
While it's not the most recommended option, it is possible to reheat leftover pizza in the microwave. Heating up a cup of water in the microwave alongside your pizza works a bit of magic to create a crispier slice. You can also use your jack-of-all-trades air fryer to get a super crispy crust. Just like with the oven, you'll want to make sure your air fryer is preheated before you get started. Place a bit of water in the frying basket before you get started to help your slices heat evenly.
While reheating your pizza in the oven is the slowest method, it certainly works well. Be sure to preheat your oven first and place your pizza on a piece of aluminum foil (or parchment paper, if you prefer a softer crust). Just like with the microwave method, it's a smart move to heat up a pan or cup of water (in an oven-safe dish) at the bottom of the oven with your pizza. You can also try added a few drops of water to the pizza's pan before popping it into the oven.