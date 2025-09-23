Can You Freeze Takeout Pizza For Later?

Ready to bring your frozen slices back to the crunchy, crispy, gooey state that they were in when you first took them out of the box? You've got quite a few options, but they all have one surprising thing in common: A bit of water is key to even heating.

While it's not the most recommended option, it is possible to reheat leftover pizza in the microwave. Heating up a cup of water in the microwave alongside your pizza works a bit of magic to create a crispier slice. You can also use your jack-of-all-trades air fryer to get a super crispy crust. Just like with the oven, you'll want to make sure your air fryer is preheated before you get started. Place a bit of water in the frying basket before you get started to help your slices heat evenly.

While reheating your pizza in the oven is the slowest method, it certainly works well. Be sure to preheat your oven first and place your pizza on a piece of aluminum foil (or parchment paper, if you prefer a softer crust). Just like with the microwave method, it's a smart move to heat up a pan or cup of water (in an oven-safe dish) at the bottom of the oven with your pizza. You can also try added a few drops of water to the pizza's pan before popping it into the oven.