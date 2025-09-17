This California Ice Cream Chain Was Beloved By Many Stars From Hollywood's Golden Age

Wilbur Wright didn't succeed in Hollywood until he left show business for the ice cream business. And as soon as he opened Wil Wright's ice cream shop in Los Angeles, all the Golden Age stars came calling. Marilyn Monroe's favorite food at the shop was a hot fudge sundae, and Hollywood elites from Greta Garbo to Charlie Chaplin to Natalie Wood paid a visit at one point or another.

It all began in 1941, when Wright and his friends, Bill Walsh, a producer at Disney, and Martin Conley, a screenwriter, came up with a new business venture. They were friends from Cincinnati, Ohio, who had moved to Los Angeles to make it big in movies. While Walsh and Conley had made inroads in Hollywood, Wright hadn't. It turned out that his genius was in ice cream, not the big screen. He decided what Los Angeles needed was an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and he was right.

Wright and his friends opened the first shop in Beverly Hills — done up in a classic pink and white striped wallpaper, marble countertops, and wire-backed stools. As soon as it opened, Hollywood actors began frequenting the ice cream shop for its delicious treats and nostalgia factor. Wil Wright's had several things going for it, with the ice cream being at the top of the list. Elizabeth Taylor's favorite restaurants often included fine dining, but she would have this ice cream shipped to her on film sets.