Marilyn Monroe's Favorite Foods Are Classics For A Reason

Few Hollywood stars have received as much admiration and intrigue as Marilyn Monroe. She's best known for being a wildly successful Hollywood star who led a glamorous lifestyle, but what many people don't know about Norma Jean Baker (her real name) is that she had a domestic side too. She often cooked at home, preparing meals from cookbooks and even penning her own recipes. When she wasn't whipping up dishes in her kitchen, she enjoyed dining out on a wide variety of dishes, many of which were classic comfort foods.

Some of what we know about Marilyn Monroe's favorite foods comes from interviews that the iconic actor and model gave herself. We also have reports of restaurants she frequented and what she liked to eat at those spots. In addition, after she tragically passed away in 1962, a number of her cookbooks were discovered with handwritten notes, meal plans, and recipes that Monroe clipped and saved. Many of the foods she loved were and still are well-known dishes. Much like the star herself, these dishes endure as timeless classics that countless people adore.