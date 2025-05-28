The Whataburger Secret Menu Dessert To Try If You Can't Decide Between A Pie Or A Shake
Whataburger, a restaurant that originated in Texas and now has the distinction of being one of the best regional fast food chains, is rightly known for its juicy and crucially never-frozen burgers. After all, it's in the name. As the story goes, founder Harmon Dobson wanted to bring the world burgers so impressive, both in size and quality, that they made diners shout, "What a burger!" But what would a burger chain be without milkshakes?
In Whataburger's case, not only does the chain have a small but classic lineup of milkshakes and malts, it also boasts some other, less drinkable dessert offerings. And savvy diners have realized that they can combine two of these items to create a totally new, completely delicious dessert: A vanilla apple pie shake. To make this concoction, you need to order both a vanilla milkshake and one of Whataburger's classic hot apple pies.
These are rectangular hand-pies, similar to the ones you may be familiar with from McDonald's. Once you've got your shake and pie in hand, simply break the pie up into bite-sized pieces, and stir them into the shake. You may need to take a sip or two first in order to make room for the added volume. Also, keep in mind that, because the pies are served hot, your milkshake is liable to get a little melty, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Other delicious dessert combos from Whataburger
If your tastebuds are tickled and you're wondering what other menu items you could possibly stir into a Whataburger shake, they also serve brownies, graham crackers, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and fruit snacks. Theoretically, any of these could be mixed into a vanilla milkshake, although gummies such as fruit snacks aren't recommended ice cream toppings unless you're going for a bit of a jaw workout.
Whataburger's shake options include vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, alongside various seasonal offerings, each of which can be made as a malt as well. One such seasonal offering is Whataburger's popular banana pudding shake, which would be fantastic with some crushed graham crackers mixed in, making it reminiscent of the iconic banana pudding/vanilla wafer dessert.
For a chocolatey explosion, pair the chocolate shake or malt with the brownie. This could also be a fun mix-in for the strawberry shake, giving you a chocolate-covered strawberry experience in drinkable form. And finally, if you're more of a malt person, try stirring pieces of chocolate chip cookie into a vanilla malt. The nutty complexity of the malt should complement the chocolate cookie very nicely.