The Whataburger Secret Menu Dessert To Try If You Can't Decide Between A Pie Or A Shake

Whataburger, a restaurant that originated in Texas and now has the distinction of being one of the best regional fast food chains, is rightly known for its juicy and crucially never-frozen burgers. After all, it's in the name. As the story goes, founder Harmon Dobson wanted to bring the world burgers so impressive, both in size and quality, that they made diners shout, "What a burger!" But what would a burger chain be without milkshakes?

In Whataburger's case, not only does the chain have a small but classic lineup of milkshakes and malts, it also boasts some other, less drinkable dessert offerings. And savvy diners have realized that they can combine two of these items to create a totally new, completely delicious dessert: A vanilla apple pie shake. To make this concoction, you need to order both a vanilla milkshake and one of Whataburger's classic hot apple pies.

These are rectangular hand-pies, similar to the ones you may be familiar with from McDonald's. Once you've got your shake and pie in hand, simply break the pie up into bite-sized pieces, and stir them into the shake. You may need to take a sip or two first in order to make room for the added volume. Also, keep in mind that, because the pies are served hot, your milkshake is liable to get a little melty, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.