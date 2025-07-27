7 Chain Restaurants That Use The Lowest-Quality Guacamole

America runs on Dunkin', but it needs to run away from the coffee chain's avocados. While it doesn't sell guacamole specifically, the company offers an avocado spread on its toasts and flatbreads. The idea of creamy avocado on your breakfast sandwich is enticing, but reviewers tell a different story.

Dunkin's avocado spread is made with avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. However, many shared sentiments that the lemon juice was overbearing to the point that you couldn't taste anything else. One Redditor complained, "All I could taste was lemon with a little bit of avocado and sea salt," while another agreed, saying, "All I could taste was LEMON. It should be called lemon toast." Aside from the taste, diners also complained of the spread's off-putting texture.

It could be the preservation method Dunkin' uses that detracts from the authenticity of the food. Lemon juice helps prevent avocados from turning brown, but the chain clearly went overboard in its execution. In addition to Dunkin's drinks reviewers say you should avoid, you might want to skip the avocado spread too and order a bagel with cream cheese instead.