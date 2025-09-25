In-N-Out's Secret Menu Flying Dutchman, Explained

In In-N-Out terminology, the Flying Dutchman would be considered a Double-Double without buns or extras. Ordering a Flying Dutchman may range between $5 and $6, costing the same price or slightly less than a Double Double. However, the cost can vary because the secret menu doesn't always have prices set in stone. For a time, customers could take advantage of getting the popular secret item for much less by just ordering two patties and two slices of cheese, but In-N-Out has since caught on and those prices have been adjusted to match the Flying Dutchman.

You have to make sure you order the right item, too: During the height of the onion-bunned variant's popularity, lots of customers were ordering a Flying Dutchman expecting grilled onions and receiving just beef patties and cheese. To get grilled onion buns, you must order the Onion Wrapped Flying Dutchman specifically. On top of that, you can also order your Flying Dutchman Animal Style, which means diced onions are added to the cheese alongside a side of pickles and fast food special sauce.

It's not entirely clear where the name comes from, but the Flying Dutchman is an old legend about a ghostly ship that sails the seas for eternity without ever coming to port. Some In-N-Out fans speculate that the patties have nowhere to dock without bread to hold the burger together, but we may never truly know.