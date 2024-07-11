Ree Drummond's Tasty Bun Swap For Bite-Sized Burgers

Burgers are practically part of American DNA: The average American consumes around 60 of these mouthwatering creations each and every year, according to a survey by SWNS Digital. This national obsession has seen burgers reimagined in countless ways since their early days as a simple beef patty on a bun, including the invention of a smaller, bite-sized version known as a slider. (Because the only thing better than a burger is a burger you can eat in one mouthful, correct?)

The Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, is particularly partial to these miniature burger creations. She's added her own tasty twist into the slider mix by switching out the bun component for pickle slices in her recipe for Pickle Cheeseburger Bites. (The food world has already seen pickles used as bloody mary shot glasses and pickle brine as a chaser for whiskey — so using pickle slices as burger buns seems more than reasonable.)

"These are seriously cute (and delicious!)," Drummond wrote on the Pioneer Woman Facebook page, and she's not wrong. Not only do her pickle sliders stay true to the flavor of a traditional cheeseburger (with the exception of the bun/pickle swap, of course), bringing together a beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a ketchup-mayonnaise dipping sauce — they also have the added detail of being served on bamboo skewers, making them perfect for a range of snacking situations, including get-togethers with family and friends.

