13 Burger Bun Swaps You Need To Try

Gone are the days when a simple bun was your only option for a hamburger. Whether you're looking to cut carbs, explore new flavor profiles, or simply shake up your standard burger routine, there's a game-changing lineup of alternatives that will make your next burger night memorable. These swaps don't just change the structure of your burger — they open up new ways to enjoy it. And you don't even have to sacrifice flavor or convenience to make the switch.

Swapping out the bun isn't just about dietary trends or food experiments either — it's also a reflection of how versatile and inclusive culinary culture has become. From plant-based patties to globally inspired toppings, burgers have moved far beyond their backyard BBQ origins. Changing the bun adds yet another layer of creativity to the mix, making it easy to tailor your burger to your mood, tastes, or dietary preferences.

For some, bun alternatives are about balance, like finding lighter options that don't weigh the meal down. For others, it's an opportunity to enhance flavors in interesting ways. "As a chef, I look for options that are practical, delicious, and creative when we don't have buns in the house," says Gen La Rocca, professional chef and founder of the California-inspired recipe blog Two Cloves Kitchen. Switching out the bun is a simple way to make a familiar meal feel fresh, and these 13 swaps might surprise you with how much they can transform your burger experience.