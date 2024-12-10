13 Burger Bun Swaps You Need To Try
Gone are the days when a simple bun was your only option for a hamburger. Whether you're looking to cut carbs, explore new flavor profiles, or simply shake up your standard burger routine, there's a game-changing lineup of alternatives that will make your next burger night memorable. These swaps don't just change the structure of your burger — they open up new ways to enjoy it. And you don't even have to sacrifice flavor or convenience to make the switch.
Swapping out the bun isn't just about dietary trends or food experiments either — it's also a reflection of how versatile and inclusive culinary culture has become. From plant-based patties to globally inspired toppings, burgers have moved far beyond their backyard BBQ origins. Changing the bun adds yet another layer of creativity to the mix, making it easy to tailor your burger to your mood, tastes, or dietary preferences.
For some, bun alternatives are about balance, like finding lighter options that don't weigh the meal down. For others, it's an opportunity to enhance flavors in interesting ways. "As a chef, I look for options that are practical, delicious, and creative when we don't have buns in the house," says Gen La Rocca, professional chef and founder of the California-inspired recipe blog Two Cloves Kitchen. Switching out the bun is a simple way to make a familiar meal feel fresh, and these 13 swaps might surprise you with how much they can transform your burger experience.
English muffins
English muffins make an excellent alternative to traditional burger buns and a big reason for this is their texture, according to professional chef Gen La Rocca. "English muffins are a great swap because their nooks and crannies soak up burger juices beautifully without falling apart," she explains. Toasting or grilling an English muffin also adds a crispy exterior that contrasts beautifully with its soft, absorbent interior.
Another advantage of English muffins is their sturdy, compact shape, which holds a burger firmly in place. Their slightly smaller size compared to traditional buns also makes portioning easier, while the denser bread structure ensures they won't get soggy, even with a generous amount of toppings. To enhance their flavor and functionality even further, try buttering and toasting the halves before assembling your burger. The golden, buttery surface not only adds a rich flavor but also acts as a barrier to prevent the bread from soaking through. English muffins are also easy to find, affordable, and versatile, making them a practical and tasty option for any burger night.
Rice paper wraps
Rice paper wraps offer a delicate and innovative alternative to traditional burger buns, bringing a light and slightly chewy texture to the table. These translucent wrappers, commonly associated with Vietnamese spring rolls, allow the flavors of the burger and its toppings to take center stage, without being overshadowed by a dense, calorie-heavy bun. Since rice paper is lighter and lower in calories than traditional buns, it also provides a healthier option for those trying to cut carbs.
When moistened and wrapped around a patty, rice paper creates a snug, almost gossamer-like enclosure that keeps everything in place. The result is a clean and tidy burger experience. Preparation is simple but essential: briefly dip the wraps in warm water to soften them before wrapping your burger, ensuring they're pliable but not over-soaked. What you'll get in return is a "fun, fusion-inspired option," notes Gen La Rocca. Plus "your toppings won't fall out like they might with a traditional bun."
This swap works particularly well if you're experimenting with Asian-inspired burger flavors. Pair a teriyaki-glazed patty with pickled vegetables or a spicy sriracha burger with fresh cilantro and crisp cucumber. In this way, rice paper wraps aren't just a substitute for bread — they're a way to turn your burger into a culinary adventure across cultures.
Croissants
By using croissants in place of a burger bun, you're adding a buttery twist and depth of flavor that the normal bun can't quite match. Thanks to the slight sweetness of the croissant alongside the savory burger, the flavor profile of the meal brings a welcome contrast. Also, lightly toasting the croissant allows it to form a crisp exterior while staying soft and tender on the inside. It's a really simple way to shake up the usual burger experience.
JD Alewine, co-owner of the recipe blog Them Bites, does not doubt that swapping out a normal bun for a croissant is a fantastic choice: "Double down and make your burger with a croissant. That extra butter is only going to make it even more savory." To get the best results, opt for high-quality croissants, freshly baked if you can, and toast them ever so slightly. Be careful though, because this is a delicate bread that's easy to burn. So don't overdo it. Then, add toppings like caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese, or a little aioli to match the croissant's rich, flaky texture. The combination of sweet and savory truly makes this a deliciously different way to enjoy a burger.
Portabello mushroom caps
One of the reasons people often skip burgers is that they're not the healthiest option around. That's why many are choosing to swap out the bun for healthier alternatives, like portobello mushroom caps. These mushrooms are not only hearty and nutrient-packed, with plenty of fiber, B vitamins, and antioxidants, but they are also low in fat, calories, and carbs, and gluten-free to boot. In short, they offer so much more than just a bun replacement.
Tiago Pita, a healthy food expert and brand manager at Whole Food Earth, explains why portobello caps are such a good option in terms of flavor: "The umami-rich caps act as a sturdy, grill-friendly bun, adding a deep, savory note to your burger." What's more, they're not hard to prepare either. Pita notes that baking or grilling them for around 10 to 15 minutes is all you need. When grilled, they develop a slightly crisp exterior to ensure "they're tender enough to eat but sturdy enough to serve a burger on," adds chef Gen La Rocca. For a final pro tip, marinate the mushroom caps in a bit of balsamic vinegar or garlic-infused olive oil before grilling to enhance their already yummy flavor profile.
Pita
Pita bread brings a fresh, Mediterranean spin to burgers, an exciting change from the usual bun. Its soft, slightly chewy texture and natural pocket make it a perfect fit for holding everything together without the mess. No matter if you're using a traditional beef patty, switching it up with lamb, or even making a veggie burger, pita adapts effortlessly.
JD Alewine points out that you can also take things up a notch by stuffing your burger with minced garlic and onion, halving the pita, and then cooking it all together on the grill. "It creates a ton of umami as the pita soaks up the fat as it cooks off," he explains. It's a simple trick that adds lots of flavor to both the burger and the bread. For a slightly out-of-the-ordinary addition, Alewine recommends dressing it with a tangy tzatziki sauce.
While standard pita bread isn't much different in terms of nutrition than the bun you'd normally use for a burger, for anyone on a health kick, whole wheat pita is a great choice. "They're high in fiber and available in most grocery stores, making them a practical option for home cooks," notes Tiago Pita. He also suggests toasting the pita lightly for the best texture, making it crispy enough to hold up to even the juiciest of burgers while still staying soft and warm inside.
Focaccia
Focaccia is an Italian flatbread that's both airy and chewy, often seasoned with olive oil, herbs, and sometimes extras like garlic. It's an incredibly flavorful and unique bread that, when chosen instead of a bun, can bring a whole new vibe to your burger. What you'll end up with is something that's just a bit heartier and more savory than your typical bun. Plus, focaccia is a thick bread, which means it won't get soggy easily or fall apart from the burger and toppings.
Kelly Costigan, founder of Without Options, a recipe guide designed for those with dietary restrictions, offers her take: "Foccacia can add a punch of flavor, especially when made with rosemary or olives." Use freshly baked focaccia with a crisp outer crust and a soft interior when you can, because fresh is always more tasty. Slice it horizontally, lightly toast it with a bit of olive oil, and you've got a perfect base. If you want to get even more creative, some focaccia varieties even have sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, or cheese baked right in.
Romaine or iceberg lettuce
Often, the most popular solutions are popular for a reason. This is definitely the case with lettuce wraps — a crisp and fresh bun alternative that quickly turns your burger into a much lighter meal. First of all, choosing lettuce over traditional buns cuts down on carbs, lowers the calories, and, adds a boost of nutrients. Romaine, in particular, is rich in fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K. Less nutrient-dense, iceberg still provides a good dose of vitamin C and folate.
When it comes to choosing lettuce for your wraps, romaine or iceberg are often the go-to options, and for good reason. These varieties have large, sturdy leaves that hold up well to even the juiciest of patties and toppings without falling apart — unlike more delicate types of lettuce. Fresh romaine brings a slight crunch and subtle bitterness, while iceberg offers an even crisper, more neutral flavor, making it perfect for letting the burger's flavors shine.
For the best lettuce-wrapped burger, seek out large, fresh leaves that can completely enclose your burger. Double up on the leaves for extra strength, and don't forget to pat your patty and toppings dry to avoid unnecessary sogginess. Tiago Pita is particularly enthusiastic about baby iceberg lettuce, mentioning that it "offers a satisfying crunch and a mildly sweet taste that pairs beautifully with a juicy burger."
Nori
Nori is a type of dried seaweed that's thin, crispy, and a staple in Japanese cuisine — famous for their contribution to sushi rolls. Using nori as a burger wrap is an unexpected way to introduce a bit of cultural fusion to your plate while keeping things light. Its naturally rich umami flavor will add some robustness that goes well with all kinds of ingredients. This means, if you want to take that fusion a step further, you might even try including other Japanese-inspired toppings to the burger, like a teriyaki glaze, some wasabi mayo, or a ginger slaw.
Aside from the distinctive flair it adds, nori is a great choice for a burger bun replacement because it's a truly healthy alternative. These delicate sheets of seaweed are rich in iodine and vitamin C. They're also naturally low in calories and packed with iron. These days, you can easily find nori in most grocery stores, so it's a convenient option if you're looking to try something different.
Grilled zucchini
Grilled zucchini might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a burger bun alternative, but it's well worth trying. Tiago Pita calls grilled zucchini rounds "one of those sneaky swaps that surprises everyone," and they work especially well for mini burgers or sliders. They also "come with the added benefit of being low in carbs and calories while delivering a dose of antioxidants and vitamins," notes Pita. In other words, they're a much healthier choice than a normal bread bun. To get the most out of zucchini-turned-burger-buns, brush the slices with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and add a pinch of your favorite herbs before grilling.
The texture of thick-cut zucchini makes it a reliable base for a burger, offering a firm yet tender bite. Keep in mind though, if you don't slice them thick enough, they probably won't hold up under the weight of a burger and toppings. Grilling zucchini correctly is also an important step when you're using this veggie as a burger bun. Since it has a high water content, grilling helps some of its moisture evaporate and preserve its structure. However, if you grill them at too low of a temperature or for too long, they can become too soggy to be a sturdy bun. So, with the right balance of slicing and grilling techniques, zucchini rounds can become a satisfying and nutritious vessel for your favorite burger fillings.
Tortillas
Rooted in centuries of Mexican culinary tradition, tortillas were originally made with just two ingredients: corn and water. Over time, they evolved into the versatile, soft wraps we know today, enjoyed all over the world. However, their uses extend far beyond tacos and quesadillas. The tortilla's natural flexibility and ability to absorb flavors also make them an amazing choice for wrapping up burgers.
For one, tortillas add a slightly different texture to your burger, making it feel fresh and a bit lighter. Their pliability allows them to fold around any burger easily, securely holding everything in place without falling apart. This makes them an especially great option for messy or stacked burgers where you want all the flavors to stay in one place.
Thanks to the variety of tortilla options available, they can be tailored to suit different burger styles and dietary preferences. For instance, whole-grain tortillas bring a nutty flavor and a nutritional boost, while corn tortillas add a subtle sweetness. And here's a tip to ensure the best texture: lightly toast the tortilla to make it more crispy and prevent it from becoming soggy.
Collard greens
If you're looking for a way to keep things fresh while still enjoying a satisfying burger, collard greens might be just the thing. They've long been a staple in Southern cooking, but their hearty texture and earthy flavor make them an interesting choice for wrapping up a burger. Rather than simply replacing a bun with the tried-and-true options, collard greens bring something very out-of-the-box to the table.
What sets collard greens apart is their potent, slightly bitter flavor. Their leaves are thick and durable too, allowing them to serve as an excellent material to encase a burger. Collard greens are also full of nutrients, including fiber and vitamins A, C, and K, so they're a far healthier option than a traditional bun. Also, "using collard greens as a wrap gives you a gluten-free option," chef Gen La Rocca adds.
To prepare them, first remove the tough stems. After that, "simply microwave a large leaf for 10 seconds on high to make it pliable, then wrap it around your burger like a birthday present," according to Kelly Costigan. The bitter taste of the collard greens pairs well with tangy sauces, adding a fresh dimension that would be hard to achieve with regular buns.
Sweet potato slices
Sweet potatoes are primarily known as a tasty side dish, but they also make an outstanding burger bun alternative. These vibrant, nutrient-packed root vegetables add both color and flavor to your meal. Tiago Pita describes them as a "game-changer" for burgers, in part because they're "gluten-free, high in fiber, and loaded with beta-carotene, which adds a fun pop of color to the plate."
Matt Rogers, a certified nutritionist at Tropical Oasis, agrees. "One of my favorite swaps for regular burger buns is sweet potatoes. This often works best for sliders just because of the size of normal sweet potatoes. All you do is cut slices and grill them — that's all it takes." He also is on board with this swap for the health benefits, mentioning that they're a great source of vitamins A and C, plus fiber and potassium. "And they just taste really good with burgers," he adds. When you grill sweet potatoes, the slight crisp on the outside from grilling, combined with the creamy inside, adds a hearty bite that contrasts nicely with the tenderness of the burger patty.
Socca
Socca is a type of flatbread that originally comes from Nice, France and the surrounding coastal regions of France and Italy. Made from chickpea flour, water, olive oil, and salt, it's a naturally gluten-free bread that has been enjoyed for centuries. Traditionally, socca is cooked in large, round pans in wood-fired ovens, but you can easily make it at home in a skillet or oven. It has a slightly nutty flavor and a light yet crisp texture with a touch of Mediterranean flair, which is a fun switch-up from your standard burger bun.
Food expert Kelly Costigan recommends pairing it "with a simple burger topped with avocado and greens," as the bread itself introduces a good amount of flavor. However, if you want to go in the direction of its roots, it would also make a great base for a Mediterranean-style burger with hummus, cucumber, and feta, or even a veggie burger topped with roasted vegetables and tahini. Whichever direction you take with it, socca's rustic flavor makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a gluten-free swap that offers something far from ordinary when it comes to burgers.