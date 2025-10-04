7 Dishes You'll Never Catch Gordon Ramsay Ordering

Given their careers in the spotlight — and serious love for food — celebrity chefs often carry strong opinions about what they eat, but Gordon Ramsay takes his opinions to another level. Known for his sharp culinary critiques and colorful language, Ramsay has made a career out of both cooking and calling out questionable dining choices. Fans tune in to his reality shows not only to watch him showcase what a perfect beef Wellington is, but also to see him tear apart anything that doesn't meet his high standards.

That includes a surprising list of foods that he flat-out refuses to eat, which vary as much as his favorite foods. Some of his reasons are rooted in freshness and technique, while others stem from ethical concerns or just plain taste preferences. Whether he's turning down airplane meals or railing against pineapple pizza, Ramsay never shies away from sharing how he feels. His culinary lines in the sand spark debates among food lovers everywhere, making us question what we eat, why we eat it, and whether we'd dare serve it to him. Here's a look at seven of the dishes you won't catch Ramsay eating.