The Practical Reason Restaurants Have A Soup Of The Day

Plenty of restaurants offer a soup of the day on their menus — but why is it such a thing across all sorts of restaurants? Historically, at least, it has come down to restaurants aiming to get the most out of their food they order, and throwing away as little of it as possible.

Soups of the day allow a restaurant to use up whatever food they have leftover. For most restaurants (except those with totally set menus), it's hard to predict exactly what will be ordered on any given day, so some volume of leftover food that isn't served to customers is inevitable. When it comes to basics like vegetables or standard meats like beef or chicken, these leftovers can easily be repurposed into hearty soups, also allowing chefs to use a little creativity in crafting a new dish on the spot. It's a smart financial decision for restaurants: Soup is already a pretty cheap dish to make, and if a restaurant centers those soups around ingredients that they already have on hand and need to use up, it's doubly the case. A lot of soups also use stock — and stock is also easy for restaurants to make since it uses up extras like chicken bones and vegetable scraps, saving even more food. Soup is also, frankly speaking, a relatively hard-to-screw-up dish — common problems like a soup being too thick or thin are easily fixed, so even if a chef's experimentation doesn't totally work out, the soup can still be saved.