The Foods You Should Avoid Ordering On An Airplane

At its best, airplane food is known to be... edible. Sure, in upgraded classes, a better meal might be included with the pricey ticket. But for the rest of us in Economy, the complementary meals are nothing to look forward to. Despite knowing we'll be disappointed by whatever comes out of the attendant's trolley, food is food, and it's nice to eat something on a long-haul flight. If you do decide to commit to a meal provided by the airline, know that there are some items you should avoid.

We're not trying to be food snobs here are Chowhound; these recommendations on what to avoid are solely based on food safety concerns. Stomach aches, food poisoning, and even foodborne illness are valid concerns when dining on airplanes. If you've ever felt unwell after eating on a flight, the food served could have been the culprit. Catering companies that supply airlines make millions of meals per year, but with all of the prepping, transporting, storing, and reheating, there is a lot of opportunity for food safety standards to accidentally go out the window.

In 2024, a Delta Airlines flight heading to Amsterdam from Detroit was forced to make an emergency landing in New York. The reason? Passengers had eaten moldy chicken which caused them to become ill in flight. In another incident from 2024, travelers flying from Guam to Tokyo experienced severe food poisoning, with some vomiting and others needing to be hospitalized after landing.