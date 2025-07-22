Think Twice Before Ordering Shark Meat At A Restaurant

While it may be rare to see shark meat on a menu in the United States, that doesn't mean it's not available. Shark fin soup, specifically, remains a highly sought after meal for those who associate it with high social status, prosperity, and enhanced health. This actually could not be further from the truth, and if you do happen to see shark on a menu, there are several reasons why you should avoid ordering it.

Eating shark meat is poor form for both your own health, as well as the planet's. Contrary to claims that shark meat is healthy due to its high protein and omega-3 fatty acid contents, the truth is that eating shark meat can actually be poisonous due of the dangerously high levels of mercury it contains. Studies have shown that meat from various species of sharks, especially hammerheads, contain mercury levels unsafe for human consumption. In the marine ecosystem, the higher up the food chain you go, the higher levels of mercury are found. This is because the bigger the fish and the longer it lives, the more toxins it accumulates. Even when compared to common fish with the highest consumable mercury levels, shark meat far exceeds them all. Instead, try opting for fish with the lowest mercury levels, which is a good way to try and mitigate the negative effects of heavy metals in the blood.