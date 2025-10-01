The 9 Best Cinnamon Rolls In NYC

That any one place "owns" a staple like the cinnamon roll is a bold claim. But doesn't it just makes sense New York City would crush the competition? Spending 24 hours in the Big Apple attests to a wealth of diners and corner stores, where proximity to a carafe of drip coffee signals these gooey, warming breakfast treats are near. If you're set on plumbing the depths of the city's sticky buns, we set about to highlight the best batches residents love — to the point of waking up early for.

Destinations for the swirly treat are abundant, and on the rise, with no two spots rolling the same dough. We examined yeasty swirls boasting brioche, croissant, and tender milk breads. We mapped glazes thick and thin. We scoped out French-style patisseries and humble walk-in joints, where phenomenal bakers fuse technique and craftsmanship. Self-taught or cultivated under the wing of other legendary establishments, these culinary maestros below have excelled at standing out from the crowd.

We know connoisseurs will come to the table, preferences a-blazing. In a city that never sleeps however, these pastries ascend the next level. So grab the napkins (you'll need 'em) and we'll commence with the dreamiest cinnamon buns begging for your time.