Next-Level Hummus Is One Simple Spice Away

Classics are, well, classic, for a reason. Particularly when it comes to foods, some are tried and true, can be hugely sentimental and comforting, and you may always come back to them. But, instead of being Pavlovian about it, it is healthy to leave room for variation, adding new layers of flavor and color in the kitchen and on your plate. This is particularly true of the chickpea-forward crowd-pleaser hummus. Hummus is a versatile and punchy Middle Eastern workhorse, able to shine as spread, condiment, or dip, and packs a protein and fiber punch to boot.

While varieties like garlic, red pepper, and even edamame hummus have been on the scene for a while, why not consider brightening up your next batch, literally and figuratively, with turmeric? Turmeric is a bright yellow ancient spice native to India, and enjoys an extensive lineage of being used in food for its healing properties. In Ayurvedic tradition, a centuries old system of natural healing, turmeric is lauded for its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant benefits that reduce swelling in the body, like in your joints, and protect healthy cells from various cancers. Turmeric is held in such high regard that it is also revered spiritually in Hindu traditions with symbolic usage in wedding ceremonies and as a talisman to ward off evil.