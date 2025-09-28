Next-Level Hummus Is One Simple Spice Away
Classics are, well, classic, for a reason. Particularly when it comes to foods, some are tried and true, can be hugely sentimental and comforting, and you may always come back to them. But, instead of being Pavlovian about it, it is healthy to leave room for variation, adding new layers of flavor and color in the kitchen and on your plate. This is particularly true of the chickpea-forward crowd-pleaser hummus. Hummus is a versatile and punchy Middle Eastern workhorse, able to shine as spread, condiment, or dip, and packs a protein and fiber punch to boot.
While varieties like garlic, red pepper, and even edamame hummus have been on the scene for a while, why not consider brightening up your next batch, literally and figuratively, with turmeric? Turmeric is a bright yellow ancient spice native to India, and enjoys an extensive lineage of being used in food for its healing properties. In Ayurvedic tradition, a centuries old system of natural healing, turmeric is lauded for its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant benefits that reduce swelling in the body, like in your joints, and protect healthy cells from various cancers. Turmeric is held in such high regard that it is also revered spiritually in Hindu traditions with symbolic usage in wedding ceremonies and as a talisman to ward off evil.
Gorgeous color, anti-inflammatory properties, and an earthy flavor
While all of these tremendous healing properties are admirable, you may be wondering what turmeric actually tastes like. The spice may be somewhat familiar to you, as it is one of the components that make up curry powder. On its own, it has a deep, mellow flavor, with a bit of spice, and can blend well with warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, or even go sweeter when combined with honey or sugar. Perhaps you have seen "golden milk" touted as a pre-bedtime drink that acts as a natural sleep aid. The golden part here is turmeric, and that golden hue and warming notes also lend themselves well to making golden hummus.
For the fluffiest homemade hummus, you should use a blender to blitz up your chickpeas, tahini, lemon, and olive oil, and making it "golden" only takes the addition of some dried turmeric and perhaps some zingy fresh ginger. If you don't have time to make your own hummus, you could even doctor up store-bought hummus with a bit of turmeric. Your body may thank you, and your taste buds will too.