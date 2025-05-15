It Only Takes A Couple Of Ingredients To Make Store-Bought Hummus Taste Homemade

If you want to zhuzh it up a little more, you can go beyond the basics. Try adding some veggies, like diced peppers or sun-dried tomatoes, to the mix. You can also top it off with a few Kalamata olives, for both decoration and taste. Since those store-bought hummus containers tend to be small, it's best to start with small amounts of whatever you're cooking with. You can add more later, but you can't take away. Take olive oil, for instance. Add too much of it, and the hummus becomes soup. Start off with a teaspoon (or even less), taste it, and go from there.

Redditors have also weighed in on the topic, with a few out-of-the-box suggestions. Some suggest adding crumbled feta or tzatziki, for those who like a creamier hummus. Others stand by za'atar and garlic, if you want something more herby. At the end of the day, have fun with it! It all comes down to experimentation. You can go buck wild. It'll still take up less time than preparing your own homemade hummus.