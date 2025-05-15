It Only Takes A Couple Of Ingredients To Make Store-Bought Hummus Taste Homemade
Everyone loves a good hummus and pita plate. But let's be honest — unless you've got a tried and true recipe, you're not making it yourself. You're probably heading right to the grocery store and buying it packaged. There's nothing wrong with that, though. Hummus doesn't need to be homemade to wow tastebuds. There are some hacks you can add to your bag of tricks that'll instantly elevate your store-bought hummus. It'll taste like you mashed the chickpeas yourself.
Every home cook's secret is different. However, this timeless hummus hack doesn't ask for more than your average pantry basics. A little spritz of lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt can do wonders. You'll bring the best snack to your next party with basically no effort, which makes it easier to add more fancy ingredients (like herbs, veggies, and sesame seeds) later on down the line.
What are some additional variations on this dish?
If you want to zhuzh it up a little more, you can go beyond the basics. Try adding some veggies, like diced peppers or sun-dried tomatoes, to the mix. You can also top it off with a few Kalamata olives, for both decoration and taste. Since those store-bought hummus containers tend to be small, it's best to start with small amounts of whatever you're cooking with. You can add more later, but you can't take away. Take olive oil, for instance. Add too much of it, and the hummus becomes soup. Start off with a teaspoon (or even less), taste it, and go from there.
Redditors have also weighed in on the topic, with a few out-of-the-box suggestions. Some suggest adding crumbled feta or tzatziki, for those who like a creamier hummus. Others stand by za'atar and garlic, if you want something more herby. At the end of the day, have fun with it! It all comes down to experimentation. You can go buck wild. It'll still take up less time than preparing your own homemade hummus.