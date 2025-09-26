5 Costco Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Since Costco started selling its baked goods (which happen to come with that famous 100% refund policy), the wholesale store has garnered quite a reputation. One of the most popular things to snag in the bakery are the fresh-baked cookies, which always hit home. The dilemma when shopping in Costco's iconic warehouse is often which scrumptious cookies to purchase though.

The cookies come in delicious-looking tubs filled to the brim, marked with a sell-buy date within a few days of when they've come out of the oven. Buying more than one pack would be impractical — after all, it's unlikely you'll consume them all within a few days, and after a certain point they slowly decline in their softness. So which ones are worth grabbing the giant container of anyway?

I did the hard work for you (it's a tough burden to bear) and tried all of Costco's fresh bakery cookies to find out which one is worth purchasing over and over again. I ranked them from least favorite to the absolute best based on flavor, texture, uniqueness, and practicality. You can read more about my methodology at the end of this article. Admittedly, everyone will have a subjective personal favorite, but I tried to be as objective as possible in my ranking and approach.