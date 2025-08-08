The Key To An Even More Flavorful Sugar Cookie Is In Your Liquor Cabinet

A sugar cookie is undoubtedly a delicious and versatile dessert that requires few ingredients. There are a number of easy ways to upgrade your sugar cookies, such as using a flavored glaze to drizzle on top. But if you're looking for a unique way to infuse the cookies themselves, consider adding brandy to your recipe to give them an extra intensity they may have been missing. You only need 2 tablespoons of brandy for a batch of two dozen cookies, and you can pour it in place of the milk that's added to the dough. It's a tip that even Martha Stewart recommends, and if she says that brandy will improve our sugar cookies, we're going to trust her.

Alcohol is a common ingredient used in cooking and baking to elevate the flavors in your dish, and infusing liquor into your baked goods is a great option if you're trying to improve the taste of a trusted recipe. The actual science behind why alcohol enhances your food involves a complex interaction of alcohol with the volatile flavor compounds present in food, which results in those flavors being picked up by our olfactory senses as well, ultimately making for a more delicious bite.