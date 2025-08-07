We Tried This Sugar Cookie Hack So You Don't Have To

There's a wide range to the scope of usability for online hacks — sometimes they really are a stroke of genius, and sometimes they're just a little silly. So to save you the time and money on your quest to make the perfect sugar cookies, we've tested one precision cookie-cutting hack out for you ahead of time. Here's the internet's suggestion: To ensure your sugar cookies are shaped exactly how you want them to be, skip front-loading the cookie cutters, simply spread all your dough out across a baking sheet, bake it, and then cut it into shapes right after pulling it from the oven while it's still warm and malleable.

So what's the verdict? Well, this one is a little bit smart — but it's also a little bit silly. The dough is super soft and easy to cut when it's freshly out of the oven, resulting in sharp, clear edges that aren't rounded or blurred by the rising process while a cookie bakes. But going this route means ending up with a ton of leftover dough from the scraps of what you cut out, and besides, most basic cookie shapes (think hearts or stars) are still very recognizable after being baked, rendering the hack a little unnecessary. If you are trying out a complex cookie cutter shape that you're worried won't hold up in the oven, or might break while baking, it might be worth taking special care to shape it post-bake. But for your run-of-the-mill Christmas cookie bake-a-thon? Maybe just accept that your cookies won't quite be perfect and make them in the typical manner — after all, cookies taste just as delicious no matter the shape.