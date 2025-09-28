8 Dunkin' Secret Menu Drinks That Taste Like Fall In A Cup
Fall is upon us, folks, and enjoying seasonal flavors is one of the best ways to get in the zone and celebrate the changing of the seasons, and the Dunkin' seasonal secret menu is here to help. Whether you've been counting down the days until all your favorite brands drop their pumpkin spice-flavored items or steering clear of the color orange entirely until the holiday bells start ringing, we've got a seasonal beverage for you that gives all the fall vibes while embracing some under-appreciated flavors (and some of the over-appreciated ones, too). And just because we're rapidly approaching sweater weather doesn't mean it's got to be hot drinks all the time, either. We respect the year-round iced coffee drinkers.
Options abound for how to get into the festive fall mood when it comes to your drink choices, from tasty seasonal martinis to pumpkin smoothies, and when it comes to your morning java, we've rounded up both caffeinated and buzz-free options to encourage you. It's honestly impressive how many unique flavors you can create using ingredients that are quite different from the end result. Read on to dive into Dunkin' secret menu items that taste like fall in a cup.
1. Pumpkin Roll Latte
This perfectly autumnal morning pick-me-up is sweet, light, and is further elevated with a variety of fall spices. A small hot chai latte with one unsweetened vanilla shot and one pumpkin swirl captures the balance of pumpkin pie spices and rich cream cheese filling. Cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and clove spices from the pumpkin swirl and chai syrup ground this otherwise vanilla-forward, sweet beverage.
Inevitably, Dunkin's chai lattes are going to be on the sweet side, so the unsweetened vanilla shot is a true boon to keep this drink from going over the top sugary — unless that's your thing, then you can take it to the next level by substituting the sweetened French vanilla swirl for the unsweetened shot. The pumpkin flavor is light here, and if you want that to shine brightly, I'd double it. You can also always feel free to add a shot of espresso to this drink for an extra caffeine boost and to cut some of the sweetness if you'd like!
2. Turtle Latte
This roasted, toasty latte combines one swirl each of caramel and butter pecan syrups for a concoction that is absolutely worthy of being named after such a top-tier dessert. The flavor of the espresso really shines here, so enjoyers of the earthy flavors in coffee will enjoy this fall variation. In addition to being earthy, this latte is rich and layered, with toasty sweetness from the caramel and rich and nutty flavors from the butter pecan swirl.
If you're into a less sugary morning sip, you can try substituting the caramel syrup for the unsweetened vanilla shot, or a mocha swirl, which is less sweet at Dunkin' than one might expect. Or, as always, adding an extra shot of espresso will always help cut some of that sweetness. If you want to go for the full turtle experience, you can have the mocha or vanilla on top of the caramel and butter pecan.
3. Snickerdoodle Latte
Despite being named after a dessert that is topped with straight sugar, this latte isn't too overwhelmingly sweet as far as dessert-themed drinks go. This is partially thanks to Dunkin's unsweetened flavor options, and there are several to choose from. This small latte with two brown sugar syrup swirls, two unsweetened vanilla shots, and cinnamon mixed in, has a totally bold flavor while reminding us of the classic cookie. Brown sugar and vanilla add some layered and rich caramel notes, while the cinnamon and espresso bring earthy flavors to the party.
Like gooey cookies straight out of the oven, this latte will keep you comfortable on your morning commute or as a sweet treat to give you a little boost at the end of your lunch break. Honestly, the smell of this one is enough to start imagining the leaves crunching beneath your feet and cozying up beside the crackling fire with this latte in your mug and a good book.
4. English Toffee Hot Chocolate
This hot chocolate is rich, silky, and tastes like you melted some crispy toffee right in the cup. After adding one shot of vanilla and one shot of toasted almond flavors (both unsweetened), next time, I would order it in a medium cup and add steamed milk to make up the difference. The cocoa was so chocolatey and thick that unless you're going for a French hot chocolate style beverage so rich you could eat it with a spoon, you might want to do the same.
A drizzle of caramel might take this drink to the next level when it comes to channeling that English toffee flavor. This chocolatey confectionery is the perfect sweet treat to keep your hands warm during a chilly fall walk when the leaves are starting to turn and the smell of change is in the air. A nice crispy biscotti would be a dream companion for a drink so powerfully creamy.
5. Eggnog Latte
This small chai latte with one caramel swirl and two vanilla shots is wonderfully reminiscent of the sweet, creamy holiday classic — except this version has a bit more caffeine. The rich chai spices, toasty caramel, and hint of vanilla bean are each perfectly highlighted against the creamy steamed milk backdrop. A dash of cinnamon on top or steamed in would also be tasty and boost both the fall and the eggnog vibes.
Sweet, milky, and light, this latte is charmed with notes of autumnal spices that bring balance to the drink and keep the vanilla from stealing the show. I had never tried this drink before now, and I've got to say, this might be my new go-to dessert drink. I love a classic chai, and the addition of some toasty caramel makes this drink totally sweet, but if you know you're going for a dessert drink, it's also totally tasty.
6. Snickers Iced Latte
Caramel and hazelnut are the perfect pair in this small iced latte. With two caramel and two hazelnut swirls bringing some powerful sweetness and a wonderful infusion of fall, we skipped chocolate in this latte because the espresso added a similar earthiness that the chocolate would bring. Not to mention the latte is already bursting with flavor. Cozy caramel and hazelnut are the perfect flavors to enjoy the changing colors of the leaves from summery greens to vibrant oranges and reds.
They say that Snickers satisfies, and if you've got a sweet tooth, this latte certainly delivers on that promise. The rich, layered flavors and sweetness make each sip of this latte a certified mouthful. As always, an extra shot of espresso never hurts if you want the boldness of a little bit of extra flavor syrup but want to cut some of the taste of the sugar.
7. Toasted Butter Pecan Iced Coffee
One French vanilla swirl, one butter pecan swirl, and two creams create a sweet, lightly nutty sip with a touch of buttery savoriness without overpowering the drink in either direction. Butter pecan is a flavor after our hearts during any season, from butter pecan cookies to ice cream to coffee, and another version of this drink we could totally get behind would be to order two swirls of butter pecan and one shot of unsweetened vanilla or toasted almond if you wanted to amp up the savory buttery vibes.
Something about the rich toastiness of butter pecan anything reminds us of warm blankets, crunchy snacks, and sweet-smelling candles as you set the vibe. Whether you're working from home, hitting the drive-through on your way to the office, or ordering a pickup on your way to your first midterms of the semester, this iced coffee highlights some under-appreciated fall flavors and offers a much-needed morning pick-me-up.
8. Nutella Surprise Iced Coffee
With two mocha swirls, two hazelnut shots, and two cream, this iced coffee would actually be just as delicious as a hot latte with all its Nutella-inspired goodness. This coffee is not overly sweet at all, which was surprising, as the mocha swirls are not very sweet and the hazelnut shot is unsweetened. A bit of vanilla syrup mixed in or caramel syrup drizzled on top would take this coffee to the next level and really remind us of our favorite Nutella dessert.
Rich chocolate and nutty hazelnut flavors are great earthy companions for this fall-themed iced drink. A little whipped cream and chocolate drizzle sure wouldn't hurt if you wanted to take the festive nature of this drink to a new place. Something about the mocha warms even this iced drink up to complement the changes in the seasons. For the non Nutella lovers out there, this drink allows you to enjoy the flavor of each ingredient separately — so don't be afraid to give it a try!
Methodology
I chose fall-themed drinks from a variety of sources online, as well as my own imagination. I endeavored to highlight flavors besides the classic pumpkin and also to include a variety of non-coffee and even non-caffeinated options to suit a variety of tastes. Personally, I'm a year-round iced coffee drinker, so I believe in having some iced fall options as well as hot ones to warm us up on particularly chilly days.
I tried these drinks on the same day, with short breaks in between each different beverage so that I could drink some water and cleanse my palate before trying the next drink.