8 Dunkin' Secret Menu Drinks That Taste Like Fall In A Cup

Fall is upon us, folks, and enjoying seasonal flavors is one of the best ways to get in the zone and celebrate the changing of the seasons, and the Dunkin' seasonal secret menu is here to help. Whether you've been counting down the days until all your favorite brands drop their pumpkin spice-flavored items or steering clear of the color orange entirely until the holiday bells start ringing, we've got a seasonal beverage for you that gives all the fall vibes while embracing some under-appreciated flavors (and some of the over-appreciated ones, too). And just because we're rapidly approaching sweater weather doesn't mean it's got to be hot drinks all the time, either. We respect the year-round iced coffee drinkers.

Options abound for how to get into the festive fall mood when it comes to your drink choices, from tasty seasonal martinis to pumpkin smoothies, and when it comes to your morning java, we've rounded up both caffeinated and buzz-free options to encourage you. It's honestly impressive how many unique flavors you can create using ingredients that are quite different from the end result. Read on to dive into Dunkin' secret menu items that taste like fall in a cup.