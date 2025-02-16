Everyone has a different opinion on which fast food burger is best, but the California-based chain In-N-Out comes up in these conversations more often than most. Even stars of the culinary world like Gordon Ramsay relish this institution, with the top chef claiming he would order a Double-Double for his last meal. (Nevertheless, some argue In-N-Out has some of the worst french fries.)

Out of all the big players in the fast food game, what sets In-N-Out's burgers apart? We should start by looking at the main element of the chain's menu: its juicy and luxurious beef patties. We have a lot of questions about In-N-Out's famous burgers, but let's start with this big one. What grade beef does In-N-Out use?

Sadly, like many other fast-food restaurants, the chain hasn't shared this information publicly. The brand is transparent about its commitment to using 100% ground chuck (an all-star cut for grilling) that's USDA-approved, but it hasn't shared whether it's Prime, Choice, Select, or otherwise. While it would be nice to know the grade so consumers could be aware of exactly what they're eating, for now, that's all the information we have.