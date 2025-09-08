How Any Fast Food Drive-Thru Line Can Indicate Avoidable Red Flags

One of the more difficult aspects of judging the quality of a fast food restaurant chain can be the number of locations it operates. One location might have a 5-star rating while another one 20 miles away might have a 2.5-star rating. You never quite know what you're going to get until you've been there yourself.

That said, there are some fast food red flags that might indicate when you should avoid one location altogether — some of which you'll see before you even walk into the door. A posted poor health rating, confusing drive-thru menu, and a tourist trap vibe are a few examples. But probably the biggest giveaway is a snail-paced drive-thru line. After all, the whole idea of fast food is that it's, well, fast. A well-functioning drive-thru fulfills the very idea of the experience an on-the-go customer expects.

Customers just don't have the patience to wait 10 minutes for a cheeseburger and fries, and the data tends to back that idea. According to data from CivicScience, three-quarters of respondents surveyed expect to receive their order within five minutes or less. Typically, a slow drive-thru is just a symptom of other deeper issues within the fast food spot — one of which might be staffing. When a restaurant has one person working the drive-thru and only two in the kitchen, it can be difficult to meet a flurry of orders at peak hours.