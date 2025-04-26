The Best Dairy Queen Blizzard We Tried Is A Classic For A Reason
Dairy Queen's Blizzard treats have been a popular menu item since its debut in 1985. With 20 different flavors on Dairy Queen's current lineup, its signature item won't be found among Dairy Queen's discontinued items anytime soon. In that spirit, Chowhound accepted the mission of sussing out the best Blizzard flavor among them all. After being greeted like kings by the local Dairy Queen shop, our taste testers did the hard work of tasting and ranking every Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor. The result was that the Mint Oreo is truly the best flavor worthy of Dairy Queen's patrons.
Listed among Dairy Queen's Signature Creations, the Mint Oreo Blizzard is a soft-serve combination of crunchy Oreo cookie pieces and a cool mint topping. As the Oreo Blizzard is already a Holy Grail of treats, it makes sense that this mix of two classic flavors (that's mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream, don't you know) would be a surefire hit. While it isn't necessarily a brand-new flavor, it did go on a hiatus back in 2020. Since then, it's been something of a comeback king since returning to Dairy Queen's menu in February of 2025. If there were one word that best summed its flavor profile, it was best said as "inimitable."
The Blizzard flavor to avoid
Admittedly, much like Dairy Queen's fries, there are some things to avoid ordering at this ice cream chain. When Chowhound did the tasting, at the bottom of the list was the establishment's Turtle Pecan Blizzard. Certainly, there are plenty of good reasons why it's one of Dairy Queen's Signature Creations alongside the Mint Oreo. However, while it is a solid Blizzard flavor, it's still not the best. Many fans of the Mint Oreo dig that the cool, mint flavor is mildly forward, while being supported by the Oreo cookie chunks. Both are a welcome enhancement to Dairy Queen's frozen sweet treat, even if it's not made of real ice cream.
Anyone who can't make it to one of Dairy Queen's 7,700 worldwide locations can still get a taste of why we love Dairy Queen's Mint Oreo Blizzard by making a copycat at home. The recipe and process are simple, it just requires the right materials. Using the ever-essential hand mixer and a mixing bowl, blend the preferred brand of vanilla ice cream and crème de menthe syrup. Once this is at the preferred balance of mint and vanilla, crumble and incorporate the desired amount of Oreo Cookies into the mix. Any leftovers can be placed in an airtight container and stored in the freezer for up to a month.