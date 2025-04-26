The Best Dairy Queen Blizzard We Tried Is A Classic For A Reason

Dairy Queen's Blizzard treats have been a popular menu item since its debut in 1985. With 20 different flavors on Dairy Queen's current lineup, its signature item won't be found among Dairy Queen's discontinued items anytime soon. In that spirit, Chowhound accepted the mission of sussing out the best Blizzard flavor among them all. After being greeted like kings by the local Dairy Queen shop, our taste testers did the hard work of tasting and ranking every Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor. The result was that the Mint Oreo is truly the best flavor worthy of Dairy Queen's patrons.

Listed among Dairy Queen's Signature Creations, the Mint Oreo Blizzard is a soft-serve combination of crunchy Oreo cookie pieces and a cool mint topping. As the Oreo Blizzard is already a Holy Grail of treats, it makes sense that this mix of two classic flavors (that's mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream, don't you know) would be a surefire hit. While it isn't necessarily a brand-new flavor, it did go on a hiatus back in 2020. Since then, it's been something of a comeback king since returning to Dairy Queen's menu in February of 2025. If there were one word that best summed its flavor profile, it was best said as "inimitable."