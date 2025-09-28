8 1980s McDonald's Menu Items We'd Love To See Come Back

For Gen-X and most elder millennials, modern McDonald's locations, with their bland corporate facades and distinct lack of a dollar menu, are more than just a disappointment. The automated kiosks and inflated prices at these new McDonald's are a stark reminder of what we've lost.

Yes, we all miss the mansard roofs and play places of our youth, not to mention the Happy Meal toys sturdy enough to last, in some cases, until now. Heck, in the 1980s, you could expect a real Hot Wheels car (made of real metal) with your Happy Meal. While McDonald's beef patties are sourced from the same place they were 30 years ago, the final products may have changed. We're very nostalgic about our fast food, but the biggest loss McDonald's has dealt us in the modern era is the lack of experimental spirit in its menu.

Back in the 1980s, McDonald's was a proving ground for soon-to-be classics and a laboratory for new flavors. In 1983, the first McNuggets meals crossed the counter. The 1980s were the first full decade in which Happy Meals were available. The first salads appeared on McDonald's menus in the 1980s, and in 1983, for example, a classic cheeseburger was just $0.40. What we miss most now, however, are the menu items that have, for one reason or another, gone the way of the dodo. From all of McDonald's unique desserts to wonderful twists on fast food classics, the 1980s were McDonald's true golden age.